Cody Rhodes Reveals How Dusty Rhodes Would React to His Neck Tattoo

At AEW Revolution 2020, Cody Rhodes debuted his now infamous yet iconic neck tattoo before his match against Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The American Nightmare logo tattoo received mixed reactions from people, mainly due to its size and placement. But it has become part of Rhodes’ brand, especially when he returned to WWE in 2022.

Cody Rhodes on How Dusty Rhodes Would React to Neck Tattoo

Dusty Rhodes, the legendary father of Cody Rhodes, passed away on June 11, 2015. He was unable to see his youngest son become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

In a recent episode of the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Cody opened up about his regrets about getting his neck tattoo. He also shared what his father would have said if he were alive to see it.

“The neck tattoo, I would widely consider the greatest regret of my life,” Rhodes said, via 411 Mania.

The American Nightmare added, “When I saw it, and it was in my jaw and it was so big — my life changed, looking in a mirror. If my dad was to come back to life, he would not say, ‘Congrats.’ He would lose his sh*t. ‘You’ve ruined yourself.'”

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Even Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes, wasn’t a fan of his neck tattoo, though she’s no longer bothered by it.

“I just think it looks a little lost,” Brandi told Chris Van Vliet on Insight back in 2021. “But now I have grown into it and I barely noticed it. I never thought it looked terrible. Tattoos are expressions of you and what you love.”

In addition to The American Nightmare logo, Cody has another prominent tattoo on his chest. It says “Dream,” which is a tribute to his father, who was famously known as The American Dream.

What’s Next for Cody Rhodes?

At SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes failed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from CM Punk. Rhodes lost after an interference from a returning Randy Orton, who delivered an RKO out of nowhere.

Rhodes and Orton have traded words since SummerSlam, and their rivalry turned physical last Friday on SmackDown. They had to be separated by officials and referees to prevent an all-out brawl from happening.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis has announced that Rhodes and Orton will face each other at Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

It’s a continuation of their story that began on the Road to WrestleMania 42. They have a long history that never needed the Undisputed WWE Championship and Pat McAfee.

WWE now has a chance to redeem the story between The Viper and The American Nightmare. Orton served as Rhodes’ mentor in the mid-2000s. They were even part of the Legacy stable along with Ted DiBiase.