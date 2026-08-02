Randy Orton Makes Shocking WWE Return At SummerSlam 2026

Popular WWE superstar Randy Orton returned to WWE for the first time in months at SummerSlam 2026 to interfere in the Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk match. Both stars took part in a star-studded match for the WWE Undisputed Championship. However, Orton returned at the end to cost Rhodes the match when the referee was knocked out. Rhodes had the match won until Orton appeared to attack him.

The following moment is arguably the biggest thing to happen on Night One of SummerSlam 2026:

Punk was knocked out when Orton entered the ring and knocked out Rhodes. Since CM Punk was unable to see and didn’t ask for Orton’s help, this is not considered to be a heel turn. WWE booked two of the most beloved babyface fan favorites in a match, so there was going to be a wild finish one way or another.

Randy Orton’s return ensures that he will be a big part of the product moving forward. WWE had Rhodes retain this same title against Orton in the night one main event of WrestleMania 42 earlier this year. Orton’s revenge here shows that the feud is not over and will likely continue as a major hook for Smackdown television moving forward.

WWE’s Plans For Cody Rhodes & CM Punk After SummerSlam

The clear plan for Rhodes will see him and Orton continuing to feud for the next few months as a top Smackdown angle. Expect multiple PLE matches to come from the duo, including a more violent one that should allow weapons and over the top violence to eventually settle the score.

WWE cooled off the story with Orton needing time off after WrestleMania and Cody continuing his world title reign. Punk is likely moving on from this since the rivalry between Orton and Rhodes has become a blood feud that warrants single matches rather than a triple threat.

Punk will need new challengers and hope to have a strong reign as the top Smackdown star. Sami Zayn and Finn Balor will face off on the second night of SummerSlam to determine the next #1 contender. Expect Punk to feud with one of these two next and find new rivals as the year goes on.

Finish Explains Why Another Match Main Evented

WWE surprised some fans by not having Punk vs Rhodes as the main event of night one. The bout was technically a dream match that fans have wanted to see for years, but the finish was more about Orton than the conclusion of this story.

Rhodes and Punk will likely have bigger matches in the future, including a WrestleMania stage if there is a more enticing storyline behind them. Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi inside of the Hell in a Cell ended up closing the show.

The hometown Minnesota atmosphere for Brock also plays into this, but the match holds more appeal from its conclusion to main event than Cody vs Punk. Triple H wisely booked the match order to make sure fans didn’t feel ripped off from a non-clean finish to the world title bout.