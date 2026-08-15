New Day AEW Debut Role Revealed For Upcoming PPV

Former WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are expected to continue their New Day tag team run in AEW. A new tag team name will likely be needed, but fans are anticipating a big debut for the hot free agents at All In 2026. AEW’s biggest PPV of the year will take place in Wembley Stadium at the end of the month. A recent television segment has led to speculation of New Day’s role in the company.

Swerve Strickland interrupted the AEW Trios Champions of “Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King to imply he’ll have new partners soon. Dave Meltzer implied this was the plan, as shared from 411 Mania:

“Meltzer also touched on a segment featuring Swerve Strickland, The Demand, The Lethal Swirl, and World Trios Champions Hangman Page and Brodido from this week’s Dynamite. With The Lethal Swirl failing to upstage Page and Brodido as champs on Collision, Meltzer said a three-way match for the Trios Title is likely at All In: London, with the former New Day duo rumored to partner with Strickland.”

The rumored match would see Ricochet and The Demand as one of the three teams involved in the title bout. Strickland would likely debut New Day as his new partners to set them up as a main event faction together.

Why AEW Would Debut New Day In Trios

The biggest matches for Kingston and Woods are going to be in the loaded AEW tag team division. However, a dream match of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs the Young Bucks has been teased for months to finally have the huge match coming on the biggest PPV of the year.

New Day had to find another noteworthy way to debut, and this is a smart idea. AEW sees most top stars involved in some kind of faction, and Strickland is among the top established main eventers.

Woods and Kingston instantly would hold relevance teaming with a former AEW World Champion, especially if they win the trios titles together. The trio element would also keep the New Day vs The Elite dream match alive, since Big E can’t join them and Kenny Omega was involved in previous match teases.

AEW Has Big Plans For New Day

The dream match appeal of New Day will see them likely having noteworthy matches for their first few months. This debut sets up a feud with established AEW tag team Brodido and sees them interacting with Page as another former world champion.

Future matches against the Young Bucks, FTR, Motor City Machine Guns, and Adam Copeland & Christian Cage would all capture the interest of wrestling fans. Even younger teams like The Rascalz or Top Flight would benefit from working against Kingston and Woods.

WWE reportedly wanted the tag team to take a 50% pay cut and inspired them to bet on themselves in a new home. AEW must utilize New Day effectively to further deliver one of the greatest tag team divisions in wrestling history. All In 2026 appears to be the setting of Kingston and Woods debuting for AEW with Strickland by their side.