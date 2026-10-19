Ex-WWE Referee Shares Honest Take on WWE Championship Changing Hands So Quickly

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the WWE Championship changing hands so frequently. The title has changed hands more frequently than usual, with Sami Zayn being the current champion on SmackDown.

Zayn is already in his second title reign in a matter of months. He first won the title at Night of Champions in June. That reign was short-lived, as CM Punk defeated him to become champion nine days later.

Punk also had a short reign, lasting 67 days. He held the title through SummerSlam before losing it to Zayn on the Sep. 11 episode of SmackDown, which took place in Mexico City, Mexico.

Zayn’s second reign has lasted longer, approaching the 40-day mark. However, given that the WWE Championship has changed hands so quickly already, the title scene has become more unpredictable.

Jimmy Korderas Shares Honest Take on the WWE Championship Scene

Although the WWE Championship changed hands quickly over the summer months, Jimmy Korderas is not opposed to the booking. The former WWE referee believes frequent title changes do not devalue the championship when handled under the right circumstances.

Korderas feels that the title picture on SmackDown is strong enough, with superstars involved in separate storylines, to make it work.

“I don’t mind it under the right circumstances. When you have [superstars] like Sami Zayn, you’ve got [CM] Punk, you’ve got [Kevin Owens], you can even throw in Johnny Gargano, who’s finally got off the road cases. In the situation, if it’s presented correctly, I don’t mind it,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

Despite the current circumstances on SmackDown, Korderas also believes that Roman Reigns’ lengthy reign makes sense on Raw.

“On the other side, you look on the Raw side and Roman Reigns having basically a stranglehold on the championship over there, that works for that title in that situation. So again, it’s all situational.”

Korderas Explains Why Lengthy Title Reigns Also Makes Sense

Korderas explained why Roman Reigns‘ World Championship reign makes sense as part of WWE’s long-term plans for Raw. The former WWE referee pointed to Reigns’ booking, as well as Oba Femi’s emergence, to explain why ‘The Tribal Chief’ should hold the title for longer.

“Each story is different. Going back to Money in the Bank, when people talk about LA Knight, who had a great match against Roman Reigns. But if LA Knight wins the championship, if he beats Roman Reigns, then what? The long-term plan here is Oba Femi and Roman Reigns,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

Korderas feels that once Oba Femi becomes champion, the moment will be more significant.

“Let’s not get that confused. So people say, ‘Well, it’s okay if he loses it and then wins it back.’ No, it’s not okay. Because in that case, Oba Femi now has beaten someone who has already beaten Roman Reigns, as opposed to having two guys meet who look seemingly unbeatable.”