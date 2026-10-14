WWE superstar Roman Reigns revealed which pro wrestlers he has on his own personal Mount Rushmore list. The Mount Rushmore list has been an ongoing debate within the pro wrestling community.

Pro wrestling has a very rich history. Given the success of companies outside of WWE, there are several wrestlers who can make strong arguments. As a result, many fans and wrestlers themselves have their own criteria that they prioritize most.

Reigns is no different, as he shared the metric he strongly considers when putting together a Mount Rushmore list. That metric is money that the talent drew during their career, particularly when they were top stars in the industry.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Reveals His Mount Rushmore

Roman Reigns revealed which WWE legends he has on his personal Mount Rushmore list. ‘The Tribal Chief’ took into account the money each star drew, as well as their popularity.

“Only one metric matters, the money. It’s show business. The first day I went around the ring, my dad told me, ‘Don’t ever be confused, this ring is only about money. It’s a business. Don’t treat it any other way,'” Reigns told Club Shay Shay.

“I would probably have to say Hulk [Hogan], Steve [Austin], Dwayne [The Rock], and John [Cena]. I mean, you could definitely throw some other guys in there for sure, but we only got so many slots. And those guys, when it came to the money and shifting the business, and changing the view of it, the optics of it, they all had their way of doing that, and they were all critical.”

He added: “We wouldn’t be here today without those four for sure.”

Reigns Calls WWE Legend Hulk Hogan the Greatest of All Time

Reigns also revealed that he considers Hulk Hogan to be the greatest of all time.

During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, host Shannon Sharpe asked Reigns who he considers to the greatest of all time. Like the Mount Rushmore debate, the GOAT conversation has become an ongoing debate among fans.

“I think I’d go with Hulk [for the GOAT],” Reigns said.

Although Reigns noted that while his cousin, The Rock, makes a strong argument, Hogan revolutionized the industry.

“Dwayne, I really respect how he did it. It was just lightning in a bottle. You never seen it like that. Nobody picked it up so quickly and at such a jump,” he said. “Early on, Rock trying to figure out that character to boom, superstardom in a matter of 18 months and then was able to just go like, ‘I don’t need the machine anymore.’ So in a way, there’s a GOAT factor to that.”

“Hulk had a crazy amount of merch. Every little thing you could think of. Hulk took us from a carnival to a global product, you know what I mean? So that’s a tough one.”