Ex-WWE Referee Reveals How Valuable The Miz Truly is

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on The Miz and the value he still provides to the company. Korderas witnessed Miz’s rise to superstardom and the obstacles he overcame to achieve success.

The former WWE referee was with the company when Miz first debuted. It is well-documented that the two-time WWE champion was not very popular in the locker room.

Miz came from the world of reality TV, so he was already labeled an outsider before he debuted. He has opened up about being kicked out of the locker room for months before The Undertaker allowed him return.

Despite his rocky start, Miz turned things around and has since become one of the longest-tenured superstars on the roster.

Miz, 46, has main evented WrestleMania opposite John Cena and had memorable feuds with the likes of Daniel Bryan. He has also transitioned into film and television, while returning to his reality TV roots.

Jimmy Korderas Reveals How Valuable The Miz Truly is to WWE

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas says The Miz‘s versatility as a performer makes him a valuable asset to the company.

“People concentrate on the in-ring stuff and the moves, it’s not about the moves, it’s how you engage your audience and get them invested in you. Miz was able to, whether he was a babyface or a heel, because he was a babyface a few times, but his main deal is being a heel, that’s where he really excels. That’s his strength. That’s where I think people buy him more as a heel,” Korderas exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.

“You need a guy to plug in anywhere. In a spot where you need comedy, he’s there because he can do it. You need a guy who can help get someone over, a young talent over, he’s the guy to put him in there with, because it’s still to this day, for a young talent, a big deal to beat The Miz.”

Korderas Says Miz Still Brings Plenty of Value to the Company

Korderas also noted that Miz still brings plenty of value to WWE in multiple areas. Although Miz did not get off on the right foot, he has become an important veteran talent.

The former WWE referee pointed to Miz’s track record and praised him for excelling wherever he is needed.

“Eventually we saw it in The Miz. At first, he did generate a lot of heat from the locker room, and I hate to say it, it was pretty much deserved, because he did alienate some people in the wrong way. But he stayed the course, he learned, he developed. And he became not only a good hand, but one of the best ever utility players in wrestling, ever,” Korderas exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.