WWE HOFer Believes Jacob Fatu “Could Definitely” Replace Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the top of the WWE food chain for the better part of the last decade. Still, a time will come when a new main eventer will take the throne, and one WWE Hall of Famer believes the torch could be passed to a member of The Bloodline.

During an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry claimed that Jacob Fatu could potentially replace Roman Reigns as WWE’s head huncho.

WWE HOFer Has High Praise For Jacob Fatu

Mark Henry is no stranger to spotting greatness in its early stages. The former ECW Champion serves as a scout for WWE and has already recruited former world champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to the squared circle.

When assessing the current crop of WWE talent, Henry believes that an astronomical leap is in store for Jacob Fatu.

“I think that on physicality and toughness, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu are equal,” Henry told Casino.org. “The one thing that you can’t teach is experience. You can teach how to jump from the top rope, how to put people in holes, how to punch harder or kick harder, but you can’t teach experience.”

“I think Jacob is going through the growing pains of knowing he’s so close to the mountaintop. He’s thinking, ‘I want to get there,’ but there are still a lot of people he has to go through before he truly understands what it takes to reach the top. I don’t think he’s experienced all of that yet.”

Henry added, “Once he has that experience, then he could definitely replace Roman. And I’m gonna make sure that I have a ticket for that one.”

Comparing Jacob Fatu’s potential to the ceiling of Roman Reigns is certainly high praise, as Henry considers Reigns an all-time great.

“I think Roman Reigns is safely a Top 5 guy on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling,” Henry told Casino.org. “I feel like Roman has already done enough to secure his legacy as a great.”

“Who does he knock down? I don’t know, it’s subjective, but he’s easily one of the Top 5 wrestlers of all time. Only Bruno Sammartino held the title more days than he did, so that’s got to be good enough.”

Jacob Fatu Could Eventually Lead The Bloodline

During his appearance at Fanatics Fest, Roman Reigns declared that The Bloodline is not a faction. They are a family.

Bound by generations of interconnected relatives and experiences, The Bloodline appears primed to outlast Roman Reigns’ in-ring career.

In fact, the WWE Universe already caught a glimpse of the next generation of Bloodline superstars on Tuesday when Zilla Fatu made his highly-anticipated NXT debut.

Zilla Fatu, the son of late WWE legend Umaga, is the first cousin of Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Now that he has entered the WWE ethos, the wheels are in motion for the next era of The Bloodline. Moving forward, whenever the OTC decides to hang up his boots, it could be Jacob Fatu serving as the new head of the table.