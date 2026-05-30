Jacob Fatu Injury Puts Roman Reigns Match in Doubt: Report

For the first time in WWE history, a Premium Live Event will be held in Italy on May 31.

Clash in Italy has a loaded match card, filled with some of the biggest names in WWE today.

However, an injury to Jacob Fatu puts his Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in jeopardy.

Jacob Fatu Reportedly Injured

WWE began their European tour on Thursday, May 28, in Liverpool, England.

One of the matches at the live event was Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight. Fatu won the match, but he was reportedly limping afterward.

According to PWInsider, Fatu appeared to be alright, but there’s now doubt surrounding his status for Clash in Italy.

The Samoan Werewolf reportedly suffered a legitimate injury, and WWE is concerned if he could get cleared in time for Sunday’s match against Roman Reigns.

WWE is also “mulling over alternative plans” just in case Fatu won’t get cleared. One of the options involves pulling Tribal Combat off the Clash in Italy card.

Jacob Fatu Previously Declared His Win Ahead of Clash in Italy

At Backlash earlier this month, Jacob Fatu fell short against Roman Reigns after some underhanded tricks from The Tribal Chief. Fatu attacked Reigns following the match and did the same thing a couple of days later on WWE Raw.

The Samoan Werewolf then challenged Reigns to Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Italy. The OTC accepted the challenge and laid out the consequences of him losing the match.

Speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter earlier this week, Fatu declared that he’s coming out of Turin as the World Heavyweight Champion.

“We’re doing the rematch, tapping in, following the code of the Bloodline rules, and I’m definitely walking out this time Heavyweight Champion,” Fatu said.

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The former United States Champion added how there’s no real preparation for Tribal Combat. It’s all about Bloodline rules and how their family always rises to the occasion.

Fatu also feels blessed to have an opportunity, and he’s planning to get the best out of it.

WWE Clash in Italy Match Card

Here’s the official match card for WWE Clash in Italy:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

In addition to Jacob Fatu, Sol Ruca is also reportedly injured. She suffered an injury during her match against Becky Lynch at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The event starts at 2:00 p.m. EST on Sunday inside the Inalpi Arena in Turin.