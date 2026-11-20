Jeff Hardy may be inching closer to a WWE return and already has his sights set on igniting a feud with one of his most storied rivals.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Hardy said his WWE return is “inevitable“ and that he plans to wrestle for at least five more years.

“In a way, I feel like I will [return to WWE]. I feel like it’s kind of inevitable that something will happen,” Hardy said. “Whether that’s something that leads up to the [WWE] Hall of Fame or whatever, for it to feel right. But, yeah, I feel like I have a little more time in a WWE ring before it’s all over.”

When asked what he would plan to accomplish in a potential WWE return, the former Hardcore Champion said that he’s “manifesting” a renewed rivalry with CM Punk.

“One of my favorite feuds of all time… I always say me and Umaga was my favorite feud. I always loved working with him. But it’s hard not to love the feud between Jeff Hardy and CM Punk,” Hardy said.

“When I see [Punk] now in the WWE Universe, and I see how good he looks, and I see how good he’s performing, it’s like, wow. What would that look like? Maybe that’s what I should start manifesting. One more feud between me and CM Punk.”

Hardy added, “I’m super interested in what the pop would sound like. As far as… if there is any chance of me being a little more popular than him at this point [in our careers]. It would be super interesting just to see what would happen. So, yeah, I’m gonna get to manifesting [a feud with CM Punk].”

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WWE Universe Reacts to Jeff Hardy Return Rumors

Jeff Hardy’s admission that a WWE return is “inevitable” has gone viral on social media, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy about another feud with CM Punk.

“This would feed families. Let’s make it happen!!” one fan commented on Instagram.

“THE STREETS NEED THIS!! Close this chapter the right way,” another wrote.

“I need it like I need air. Punks gotta be heel for it to be really good though,” a fan commented.

Jeff Hardy and CM Punk famously feuded in 2009, a rivalry filled with deeply personal promos and five-star matches at Extreme Rules, Night of Champions and SummerSlam.

The rivalry culminated in a “Loser Leaves WWE” match, which CM Punk won to the chagrin of the WWE Universe.

After the match, Hardy assured the WWE Universe that his departure was only temporary, saying, “This is not goodbye forever. This is goodbye for now. And if the time is right, I’ll see you in the future.”

Hardy kept that promise when the Hardy Boyz made their stunning return at WrestleMania 33.

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Needless to say, a return to WWE would be a massive win for Jeff Hardy and the WWE Universe.

Although he likely won’t get a year-long farewell tour like John Cena, Hardy deserves a proper send-off in WWE.