Jeff Hardy opened up about his in-ring goals and pro wrestling future in a special edition of the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet.

Hardy, 49, said that he plans to wrestle into his 50s and believes that “55 to 60” would likely be around the time he considers retirement.

In the meantime, Hardy noted that he isn’t ruling out a return to WWE.

“In a way, I feel like I will [return to WWE]. I feel like it’s kind of inevitable that something will happen,” Hardy said. “Whether that’s something that leads up to the [WWE] Hall of Fame or whatever, for it to feel right. But, yeah, I feel like I have a little more time in a WWE ring before it’s all over.”

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Jeff Hardy blazed a historic trail in WWE alongside his brother, Matt, becoming the first duo to win Tag Team Championships in four consecutive decades.

“We’ve been so blessed and lucky to be doing this for so long,” the former WWE Champion said. “It’s just crazy cool that we’ve had such a long and successful career, which gives us more meaning and purpose to keep on going for as long as we can.”

Jeff Hardy Teases Renewed Rivalry With CM Punk

Jeff Hardy had several memorable rivalries across his storied career, including in-ring battles with Umaga, the Dudley Boyz and Edge.

His heated rivalry with CM Punk arguably stands out above the rest, though.

In 2009, the two WWE legends cut promos that hit below the belt and highlighted their contrasting lifestyles.

CM Punk would often highlight that he was straight edge and drug-free and how Jeff Hardy was… not that.

The rivalry reached a fever pitch in a “Loser Leaves WWE” Steel Cage match in August 2009, which CM Punk ultimately won.

With a WWE return seemingly on the horizon, Hardy teased that a renewed rivalry with CM Punk could follow.

“One of my favorites feuds of all time… I always say me and Umaga was my favorite feud. I always loved working with him. But it’s hard not to love the feud between Jeff Hardy and CM Punk,” Hardy said, drawing a roaring applause from the live audience.

Hardy said that he has been impressed by CM Punk’s longevity and admitted that he is “manifesting” another feud with the Second City Saint.

Jeff Hardy Taking Months-Long Break From TNA

Jeff Hardy still floats around the ring like he’s in his 20s, but the former Hardcore Champion said that the wear and tear of his decades-long in-ring career is catching up to him.

Hardy reiterated on INSIGHT that he struggles with bulging discs in his neck and will take time off to recover.

“Before every match, I’m freaking out that I’m gonna make the bulging disc herniate,” Hardy said.

The high-flyer said that the nagging neck injury also lingers outside of the ring.

“When I paint and my head is down for an extended period I can really feel it. Sleep has kinda not been that great because it does bug me at night. It’s not terrible pain, but I don’t want it to be terrible pain. Which is what I’m afraid of, naturally. I just feel like I need a break from pro wrestling just for a few months,” the former World Heavyweight Champion said.

Given that he was essentially killed off in his final TNA appearance, Hardy could potentially return to WWE when he heals up, a possibility that should excite the WWE Universe.