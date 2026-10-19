Jimmy Korderas Explains Nostalgic Feeling of Attending MLP Event at Iconic Venue

Jimmy Korderas opened up about attending MLP Northern Rising, which took place at Mattamy Athletic Centre. The venue, formerly known as Maple Leaf Gardens, is iconic because of its rich history.

Maple Leaf Gardens served as the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The venue was also a regular fixture on WWE’s touring schedule, particularly during the 1980s.

MLP Northern Rising took place on Oct. 3, and was headlined by AEW star Adam Copeland vs. Steve Maclin. Copeland, formerly Edge in WWE, fulfilled a lifelong dream by wrestling at the venue.

Korderas looked back on the event fondly, as his own career was also closely tied to the venue.

Jimmy Korderas Explains Nostalgic Feeling of Attending MLP Northern Rising at Iconic Venue

Jimmy Korderas also explained how MLP Northern Rising brought back some fond memories for him. The former WWE referee had not visited the former Maple Leaf Gardens in more than 30 years. Still, he immediately noticed how the Toronto Metropolitan University-owned venue had been reconfigured.

“It’s incredible [being at Maple Leaf Gardens]. And I got to go to Northern Rising and that’s the first time I walked into the building since September 1995, which was the last show that [WWE] ran there. And I got chills. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,'” Korderas told The Game Plan. “The biggest change I noticed was the ice rink is up on the third floor, but it’s turned now. They turned the rink to face North-South. It used to face East-West. So, they did some major reconstruction in there, but the roof is the same.”

He continued:

“The first thing I did when I walked in was I looked up at the roof and I went, ‘This brings back memories.’ And it’s an iconic venue for Canadian wrestling fans. It’s our Madison Square Garden – is basically what it is,” he said. “For them to run that venue was smart. And also I know a lot of people, especially people like Adam Copeland, it was special for them and for him too.”

Korderas Praises MLP for Having a Traditional Presentation

Korderas also praised MLP for providing fans with unique viewing experience.

The former WWE referee noted that the company did not have an elaborate stage or pyro. He believes that this brought back an old school feel.

“You don’t have the glitz and glamour that we have now today. It’s not the Hollywood or the cinema that we have today. And, I know I enjoyed it,” Korderas told The Game Plan. “I enjoyed that kind of version because it was basically two guys telling a story in the ring and that was the focus.”

“Don’t get me wrong, it doesn’t mean that I can’t enjoy and be entertained by what I see from everybody today, all the different promotions who have their own presentation, but I don’t know, there’s something about that bare bones presentation that I liked.”