Adam Copeland revealed the meaning behind his WWE legends tribute during his match at MLP Northern Rising. Copeland noted that part of the tribute was related to the iconic venue. Another part of the tribute honored his tag team partners and biggest rivals.

Copeland fulfilled a lifelong dream last Saturday when he headlined MLP Northern Rising. The event took place at Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly Maple Leaf Gardens, in Toronto, Canada.

The AEW star revealed that the venue played a key role in his decision to break into the industry. He has fond memories of attending wrestling shows in the past. In addition, the venue served as the home of his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fans who watched Copeland vs. Steve Maclin noticed that there were many references to ‘The Rated R Superstar’s career. The Canadian pro wrestling legend paid homage to many WWE legends, including his former tag team partner Hulk Hogan.

One moment that stood out was Copeland hulking up, and like Hogan, hitting his opponent with the big boot and a leg drop.

Adam Copeland Reveals Why He Paid Tribute to WWE Legends at MLP Northern Rising

According to Adam Copeland, his tribute to WWE legends at MLP Northern Rising had two meanings.

The first was a tribute to his own pro wrestling career, while the other was events he saw at Maple Leaf Gardens.

A particular moment when Copeland paid homage to the Junkyard Dog came after the match. Copeland invited kids into the ring and danced, which ‘JYD’ would do during his matches at the venue.

“It really was just kind of like my match with [Randy] Orton during the pandemic was a love letter to wrestling. With Charles Robinson [wearing] the shirt and the bow tie, and the MSG thing. I wanted this [match with Steve Maclin] to have that kind of similar thing to it,” Copeland told reporters during the MLP Northern Rising post-event press conference.

‘The Rated R Superstar’ felt that his tributes made the matchup more special to him.

Copeland Reveals Thought Process Behind His Tributes

Copeland also revealed his thought process when deciding to implement tributes into his match with Maclin.

“So, if you really, really look at it, I did all the stuff of my tag team partners over the years. And I took all the stuff of my main opponents. Twist of Fate, [Attitude Adjustment], did the Hogan boot, did a crossface, did a Killswitch. I did an RKO,” Copeland told reporters.

“I did the moves of my partners and [Maclin] did the moves of my main opponents. And so, that’s fun. That’s fun to just try and write a love letter to this thing that I fell in love with here [at Maple Leaf Gardens]. So, it just felt like kind of a no-brainer to go, ‘Yeah, you know what? I want to do a big boot and a leg drop. Yeah, I want to do an RKO tonight or a Killswitch,’ whatever it is. That’s really what went into that.”