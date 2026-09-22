RAW Recap: Oba Femi Returns, Solo Sikoa Gets Kidnapped

Money in the Bank is inching closer and Monday’s RAW in San Antonio helped paint a clearer picture of the participants.

Not only that, but we saw the feud escalate between 946 and The Bloodline, resulting in the abduction of Solo Sikoa.

Let’s recap the mayhem from RAW in the Lone Star State.

Oba Femi Returns to Strike The Vision

During a backstage segment, tempers flared between MITB participants Je’Von Evans and Bron Breakker.

Just as Je’Von Evans was about to discuss the possibility of becoming the youngest Money in the Bank winner, Bron Breakker and The Vision interrupted his interview with Byron Saxton.

Breakker congratulated Evans on qualifying for the MITB match. He quickly shifted gears and declared that “Money in the Bank is mine” and is no longer a concern for Evans.

Undeterred by Breakker’s words or the fact that he was outnumbered, Je’Von Evans challenged Breakker to a singles match and slapped him across the face.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce signed off on a singles match between the two superstars, but, unsurprisingly, The Vision got involved.

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Just as Je’Von Evans gained the upper hand, Austin Theory attacked the Young OG. Once the match was called off via disqualification, The Vision ganged up on Evans.

The lopsided beatdown didn’t last long, as King of the Ring winner Oba Femi sprinted to the ring to even the odds.

Femi, who was sidelined for a couple of weeks after being ambushed by The Vision, began laying waste to the loud-mouthed faction.

Femi also showed a bit of camaraderie with Evans, and used the Young OG as a human projectile.

After the encounter, Oba Femi declared his mission to dismantle The Vision.

“When it comes down to it, The Vision is too blind to see that they aren’t bullies. They aren’t visionaries. They’re nothing,” Femi exclaimed. “No leader. No mission and no direction. That’s how I take them out.”

Solo Sikoa Gets Kidnapped by 946

Moments before he was slated to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, Solo Sikoa was assaulted and abducted by 946 in the parking lot.

Earlier in the night, Sikoa met with The Bloodline to express his concern about 946, led by Royce Keys.

Sikoa said that 946 would wipe them all out individually, and they should team up to combat the threat.

His brothers, The Usos, blew him off. They suggested that he acknowledge Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief before attempting an alliance.

Unfortunately for Sikoa, his priminition came true, and he was the first one picked off by 946.

The Usos gave chase once Sikoa was abducted, but couldn’t reach the vehicle in time.

It is unclear where 946 took him after tossing him into the back of the SUV.

Penta Qualifies For Money in the Bank

With Sikoa unable to compete in the MITB qualifying match against Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee, Adam Pearce booked Penta to replace him.

The fearless luchador took full advantage of the opportunity. In a thrilling main event match, Penta punched his ticket to Money in the Bank.

Now, the former Intercontinental Champion has a pathway to win the prized briefcase. Plus, more importantly, the world championship opportunity contained within.