PAC’s Family Releases Statement on Passing of AEW Star

On September 27, the pro wrestling world was shocked by the death of Benjamin Satterley, famously known as PAC in AEW and Neville in WWE.

The cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy has been performed. He was 40 years old and was survived by his wife Natalie and parents Jillian and Stephen.

PAC’s Family Releases Statement

The Satterley family has broken their silence on PAC’s passing with an emotional statement on Wednesday’s special AEW Dynamite tribute show.

Here is the full transcript read by Renee Paquette via NoDQ.com:

“We are completely devastated to have lost our beautiful Ben, but the love and support that we have received from every corner of the globe has been helping us get through these last few awful days.

“Whilst he will always have a legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers the UK has ever produced, we have been so glad to see so many wonderful tributes that acknowledge who Ben was as a person. He exemplified what it meant to be a decent human being, an honorable man with principles who adored his family and his sausage dog son, Wolfie.

“Ben loved Newcastle United. He loved reggae and hip-hop. He loved dance nights, a night out dancing with his wife and friends, and spending time with his parents, who now must mourn their only child. Ben had a long and illustrious career in the business that took him all over the world.”

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PAC’s Family Thanks Tony Khan and Fans

Here is the continuation of the Satterley family’s statement:

“In late 2018, he met Tony Khan, who changed his life forever. Tony’s faith in Ben was never lost on him, and he was always committed to giving the best performance he possibly could. Ben was so happy to be proud and part of this AEW family and to be in an encouraging and caring environment where he could feel at ease. He made some wonderful friends during his time in the company.

“We could not be more thankful to everybody at AEW for all of their help in navigating this tragedy. They have been truly phenomenal. Tony Khan is a great man, and this business is so lucky to have someone like him. Thank you for lightening our load.

“Thank you to all of Ben’s fans for their support over the years. We send you our love and have been moved to see so many people saying so many wonderful things about his impact on their lives, whether great or small. We will love you forever, Ben, and our lives will never be the same without you.

“Thank you, The Satterley family.”

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AEW Dynamite PAC Tribute Show Results

Here are the full results of Wednesday’s PAC tribute show on AEW Dynamite:

Jon Moxley def. Orange Cassidy. Daniel Bryan returned after the match, hugging Moxley to celebrate PAC’s life and career.

The Elite def. The Don Callis Family in an eight-man tag team match.

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay def. Ricochet in a non-title match. Ospreay won by using PAC’s finishing move, the Red Arrow.

Hyan, Thunder Rosa and Marina Shafir def. Mercedes Mone, Persephone and Britt Baker in a six-woman tag team match. Shafir used PAC’s Brutalizer on Britt to get the submission win.

The Death Riders def. The Don Callis Family in a 10-man tag team match. Bryan teamed up with The Death Riders to honor PAC.

PAC turned pro in 2004. He started within the British independent wrestling scene before taking his talents to the United States in 2006. He wrestled for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, TNA Wrestling and Dragon Gate USA, among others.

WWE signed him in 2012. He was given the name Adrian Neville before it was shortened to Neville on the main roster.

After leaving WWE in 2018, PAC joined All Elite Wrestling. His AEW run includes being part of Death Triangle with Penta and Rey Fenix, and with The Death Riders.