WWE Announces Major Roman Reigns News Ahead of Money in the Bank

It has been two weeks since Roman Reigns appeared on WWE television.

Reigns’ presence was last felt on the September 14 episode of Raw, when he defeated Penta in Mexico City to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, LA Knight attacked Reigns to send the fans home happy.

It led to Reigns giving Knight a shot at the World Heavyweight Title at Money in the Bank on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

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WWE Announces Roman Reigns News

On Monday’s episode of Raw in Milwaukee, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will be making his return to television next week at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Reigns is set to address LA Knight, who had to carry their feud by himself with intense promos in back-to-back weeks. Knight even promised that he’ll be the new World Heavyweight Champion at Money in the Bank, leaving The OTC no choice but to acknowledge him.

It will also be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief comments on what is happening between The Bloodline and 946.

946 Sends Jacob Fatu to the Hospital

Ever since The Bloodline, specifically Jacob Fatu, took out Royce Keys, the former AEW star has been hellbent on revenge.

Keys recruited Bronco Nima and Lucien Pierce of Out The Mud in NXT to form 946. They made their debuts on the August 24 episode of Raw, attacking Fatu, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight.

It was a mauling by the trio, who would later call themselves 946. They kidnapped Sikoa last week in San Antonio, sending a message to The Bloodline.

On this week’s show, The Bloodline got into a brawl against 946. Out The Mud got the best of Jey and Jimmy Uso, while Keys had some backup in the form of Jaida Parker.

Parker drove a car through The Samoan Werewolf, sending him flying and into the nearest medical facility.

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It’s going to be an interesting dynamic since The Bloodline doesn’t have an official female member. Naomi is married to Jimmy, but she’s currently on maternity leave.

Reigns has not been a part of the feud, but 946 could easily cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank against LA Knight.

Money in the Bank Match Card

Here is the current match card for Money in the Bank:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Penta vs. Trick Williams vs. CM Punk vs. TBD in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend vs. TBD in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are set to face each other next week on Raw to determine the No. 1 contender for Stephanie Vaquer‘s Women’s World Title at MITB.

Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano are vying for the final spot in the men’s MITB ladder match, while Tiffany Stratton, Tatum Paxley and Candice LeRae will battle it out in the women’s side.