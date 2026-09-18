WWE SmackDown Sept. 18, 2026: Sami Zayn’s Justice, MITB Qualifiers & More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown emanates from the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The roster is back in the United States after a week-long tour of Latin America, which featured Sami Zayn‘s shocking win against CM Punk last week in Mexico City to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

According to WWE.com, here are the things fans can expect on tonight’s show:

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn is set to appear after getting the “justice” he deserved.

Cody Rhodes will return to SmackDown for the first time since losing to Randy Orton at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

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No matches have been announced, but two Money in the Bank qualifying matches are expected to take place.

Tonight’s edition of SmackDown will start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised live on the USA Network in the United States and streamed on Netflix internationally.

WWE SmackDown Preview for Sept. 18

Sami Zayn’s Celebration

Last week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn recaptured the Undisputed WWE Championship after beating CM Punk. Zayn is set to celebrate his win and the “justice” he was calling for for weeks.

It’s expected to be chaotic, especially with how the match unfolded. Kevin Owens had a hand on Punk’s defeat, while Johnny Gargano did his part.

Will Zayn grant a rematch against Punk? Or will Gargano get his shot, which was promised by the new champ last week?

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Randy Orton also claimed last week that he’s going after the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Owens, Finn Balor and Gunther can’t also be counted out from the title picture.

Cody Rhodes’ Return

At Sunday Night’s Main Event two weeks ago, Cody Rhodes showed remorse to Randy Orton, and it cost him the victory. Rhodes returns to SmackDown to address his defeat at the hands of The Viper.

The American Nightmare won’t be satisfied by that result, so fans should expect him to call Orton out for a grudge match.

But with the Street Fighter movie set to premiere next month, it won’t be surprising if Rhodes is written out or be absent from television to promote it.

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MITB Qualifying Matches

WWE SmackDown still doesn’t have any representative for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

On the Raw side of things, Bron Breakker and Je’Von Evans have already earned spots on the men’s match, while Sol Ruca and Lola Vice have booked their tickets to New Orleans in the women’s match.

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Money in the Bank Match Card

Here is the current match card for Money in the Bank:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

The MITB PLE is scheduled for October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.