Former WWE Champions Pay Heartfelt Tributes to AEW Star Pac (FKA Neville)

Former WWE champions reacted to the news of AEW star Pac, FKA Neville, passing away at 40. The Englishman was beloved by his peers, both in AEW and WWE, who shared heartfelt tributes.

Pac, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, experienced great success in WWE before signing with AEW. He signed with WWE and immediately became one of the pillars of NXT when the company rebranded the show. There, he helped establish the brand as a true developmental pipeline to the main roster.

Pac made an even bigger impact when he won the WWE cruiserweight championship and adopted a new persona. The Englishman went from being ‘The Man That Gravity Forgot’ to a more aggressive heel as the ‘King of the Cruiserweights.’

Former WWE Champions Pay Tribute to AEW Star Pac

Pac’s WWE career spanned from 2012 until 2017 and saw him share the ring with several of the company’s top stars.

Pac was also with WWE during its shift in recruitment for NXT. At the time, many top wrestlers from Japan and the regional circuit signed with WWE. Those signings helped establish NXT as a third brand instead of a developmental territory.

“I’m shocked to hear about the passing of Pac. He was a gifted talent with incredible athleticism and a kind person. My condolences to his family and friends. I’m with you in mourning this tragic loss. So sad. Rest in peace, Pac, Benjamin Satterley!” Flair wrote on X.

“Just a heartbreaking day. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Pac. May he rest in peace,” The Miz wrote on X, along with a photo.

“I can’t believe Ben is not here anymore. My jaw was on the floor anytime I had the privilege to watch him work. He moved in ways I didn’t previously think possible in the ring. But more importantly, he was a gentleman. Someone I truly respected as a man. Ben was loved by so many of the people he shared a locker room with. My heart goes out to his lovely wife and the rest of his family,” former WWE champion Big E wrote on X.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque also paid tribute to Pac. Levesque was in charge of NXT during the Englishman’s rise and credited him for playing a pivotal role in the brand’s development.

“Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley, known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT,” Levesque wrote on X. “This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it. Ben was a major force behind that. He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.”

Former Women’s Champion Bayley Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Former WWE women’s champion Bayley also took to Instagram to and shared a heartfelt tribute to Pac. Bayley posted the tribute along with a series of photos showing the camaraderie Pac had with his WWE peers.

“I had the best time annoying you. Grateful for the time and memories we all have together. We love you, Ben!” Bayley wrote on Instagram.