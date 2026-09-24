Roman Reigns Makes ‘Arrogant’ Claim About WWE Stars Who Face Him

Since returning in August 2020, Roman Reigns has arguably been the face of WWE.

Reigns turned into The Tribal Chief, holding the WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days. He is the current World Heavyweight Champion, winning the title at WrestleMania 42 against CM Punk.

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Roman Reigns’ ‘Arrogant’ Claim About WWE Stars Facing Him

At 41 years old, Roman Reigns is still in the prime of his career. He has been on a part-time schedule since turning heel, so his body has less wear and tear than his contemporaries like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

But Reigns has repeatedly acknowledged that he’s ready for the next step of his career, which is Hollywood. He’s set to star as Akuma in the upcoming live action Street Fight movie.

Speaking to Complex, The OTC opened up about WWE possibly transitioning from him being the face of the company to the next.

Reigns explained how being in the ring with him elevates the values of his opponents, which helps them and the company.

“It’s one thing to have a match with me,” Reigns said. “It’s another to be the guy that we’re working towards to transition from me, or to use my equity to then put a rocket on that guy’s back. If you’re in the ring with me, your value’s going up. It sounds arrogant, but I don’t mean it that way. I just mean that if you get in the ring with me, you’re gonna get the very best Roman Reigns.”

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One perfect example of this is Penta putting on a valiant effort in a Match of the Year contender against Reigns on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Penta looked like a main eventer in defeat, with Reigns giving him a major rub. The masked superstar is now primed to possibly win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which usually leads to a world title run.

LA Knight Sends Message to Roman Reigns

LA Knight is next on the list, with Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against The Megastar at the MITB Premium Live Event on October 10.

With Reigns absent from Monday’s episode of Raw, Knight was tasked to sell their title match at Money in the Bank.

In a fiery promo, Knight delivered a strong message to The Tribal Chief.

“I’m telling you this right now, I ain’t ever needed anybody to help me beat anybody,” Knight said. “I’ve done all this by myself, by my damn self. I’ll do Money in the Bank by myself because I’m the most self-made son of a bitch in this game. So if you want me to acknowledge one more thing, I will acknowledge at Money in the Bank, I’ll acknowledge you acknowledging me as the new World Heavyweight Champion!”

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Reigns has not needed The Bloodline during his current reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Reigns retain the title against Knight, though the current storyline between The Bloodline and 946 could reach a boiling point at Money in the Bank.