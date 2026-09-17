Bad Roman Reigns News Emerges Ahead of Money in the Bank

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City, Roman Reigns successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta.

Reigns and Penta put on a show inside Arena CDMX in one of the best WWE matches of the year.

The Tribal Chief picked up another clean win to retain the World Heavyweight Title.

After the match as the show went off the air, LA Knight attacked Reigns. The two are now set to face each other for the title at Money in the Bank.

Bad Roman Reigns News Emerges

Money in the Bank is still three weeks away, which means WWE has time to build more tension between Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

However, fans of The Tribal Chief are going to be disappointed to know that he’s not advertised to appear in the next two episodes of WWE Raw.

According to WWE.com, Reigns won’t be in next week’s show in San Antonio, Texas. Oba Femi is the main headliner advertised, along with Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Penta, Dominik Mysterio and Sol Ruca.

Reigns is also absent for the September 28 edition of Raw in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Oba and the rest of the names mentioned above remain as the headliners.

The OTC’s next advertised appearance is in the Money in the Bank go-home edition of Raw on October 5 in St. Louis, Missouri.

It’s bad news for the WWE Universe, especially for those clamoring to see Reigns in person in San Antonio and Milwaukee. His absence for the next two weeks also feeds his critics, who remain unhappy with his part-time schedule as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Roman Reigns Only Has 6 Matches This Year

While Roman Reigns has been more active in 2026 in terms of appearances, he has only wrestled in six matches this year.

Reigns won the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and beat CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Tribal Chief then successfully defended the World Heavyweight Title against Jacob Fatu at Backlash and Clash in Italy. He also conquered his Seth Rollins nightmare at SummerSlam before beating Penta last week on WWE Raw.

His matches against Punk, Rollins and Penta can be considered some of the best matches of his WWE career. He might not be wrestling regularly, but he puts on a show whenever it happens.

This current version of Reigns also doesn’t need interference from The Bloodline to win his matches, which wasn’t the case during his four-year title reign to start the decade.