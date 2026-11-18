On Tuesday, WWE celebrated The Rock’s 30th anniversary.

The Rock made his WWE debut on November 17, 1996, at the Survivor Series. He carved out one of the greatest careers in pro wrestling history, with a very short peak as one of the faces of the Attitude Era.

After taking a hiatus from wrestling, The People’s Champion became one of the biggest Hollywood actors in the world. He returns to WWE sporadically over the years, introducing The Final Boss character before WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns’ Message to The Rock

In a post on his social media accounts, Roman Reigns acknowledged The Rock’s legendary career with a short but heartfelt message to his real-life cousin.

“30 years of The Great One. Eternal love & respect for @TheRock. Thank you for paving the way for so many of us,” Reigns wrote.

Reigns and Rocky are part of the Anoa’i family, more famously known now as The Bloodline.

Reigns is the grandson of Reverend Amituana’i Anoa’i, while Rocky is the grandson of High Chief Peter Maivia. Amituana’i and Maivia were not biological brothers, but had a sacred blood oath to unite their families.

The Rock’s Hollywood success has paved the way for the likes of Reigns to take chances in the show business industry.

While Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan started it, Rocky was the first to be considered a major Hollywood success. Many WWE stars have since entered movies and TV, with John Cena and Batista becoming household names.

Reigns is part of the next generation of WWE stars who will do more Hollywood projects. He was recently part of the “Street Fighter” movie with Cody Rhodes.

Drew McIntyre has been inactive since WrestleMania 42 due to multiple acting projects. And since the TKO takeover, more WWE stars have signed with talent agencies.

When Did The Rock Last Appear in WWE?

It has been nearly two years since The Rock appeared on live WWE programming. He was at Elimination Chamber in March 2025, joining forces with John Cena and Travis Scott to attack Cody Rhodes.

Rocky also appeared later that year on Netflix’s “WWE Unreal,” but there seems to be a disconnect between the two parties despite his position as a TKO board member.

Nevertheless, The People’s Champion has also been busy with so many movie projects. He’s unlikely to return anytime soon unless something positive happens behind the scenes.

The Rock did discuss possibly appearing at WrestleMania 43 next year in Saudi Arabia, though nothing is concrete. He was last seen publicly looking unrecognizable while filming the movie “Lizard Music” in New York last month.