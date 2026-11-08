Cody Rhodes Elects Himself Captain For Team USA at Survivor Series

Legendary luchador Rey Mysterio recently announced that 10 superstars across WWE and AAA will compete in a Team USA vs. Team Mexico match at Survivor Series.

During the Crown Jewel post-show, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes expressed interest in leading Team USA in the first-of-its-kind match.

“This entire thing [with Randy Orton] has hijacked my joy for what we do. It really has,” Rhodes said during the Crown Jewel post-show. “I’d love something light, something fun, even if it’s fun competition.

“I mean, Rey Mysterio is over there on Stephanie’s podcast talking about a Team Mexico vs. Team USA. Sounds great. He’s gonna lead Team Mexico; I’d love to lead Team USA, lead them along, find a team of my own.

Rhodes continued, “That sounds like something I would like to do. Rey Mysterio, if you’re listening to me, let’s make that happen at Survivor Series. Let’s do that. You’re on.”

Rey Mysterio Announces Historic 10-Man Match

Earlier this week, Rey Mysterio appeared on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast and revealed that WWE and AAA superstars will compete in a major crossover match at Survivor Series.

“I had a couple of words with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. We are going to put together something very special — a classic five vs. five Survivor Series match at Survivor Series, where it will be Team USA vs. Team Mexico,” Mysterio said.

“[I’m] very excited because I was able to break some of those barriers coming into ECW, then WCW, then eventually WWE. And to see where lucha libre is at now, it’s like wow, I never thought it would [have] such a big impact like it has.”

Survivor Series has not had a traditional five-on-five match since 2021, when the WarGames format was brought up from NXT.

Mysterio hopes to restore that tradition at Survivor Series, which debuted in 1987 with the tagline “teams of five thrive to survive.”

Who Will Represent Team USA and Team Mexico?

Rey Mysterio did not reveal the participants in the Team USA vs. Team Mexico match, but both parties appear to have their captains.

Cody Rhodes will lead the attack for Team USA, and Rey Mysterio will spearhead Team Mexico.

Potential Team USA participants include:

Trick Williams

CM Punk

Chad Gable

LA Knight

Forming a Team USA roster without the United States Champion would be a tremendous oversight, so Trick Williams and his lemon pepper steppers feel like a roster lock.

Assuming he and Kevin Owens aren’t waging war at Survivor Series, CM Punk would also be an ideal candidate for Team USA.

Team Mexico could assemble an equally dynamic roster.

Potential options include:

Penta

Rey Fenix

Dragon Lee

Rey Mysterio

El Grande Americano

El Grande Americano, the current AAA Mega Champion, feels like a no-brainer for the stacked matchup.

Meanwhile, Penta, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee would add a lot of moxie and grit to the Team Mexico roster.

Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate live from Daikin Park in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 28. Tickets are available on the official WWE website.