WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Return, Damian Priest Heel Turn, Asuka & More

WWE’s next Premium Live Event is less than a week away.

Money in the Bank 2026 will be held this Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothing King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

But before the major PLE, let’s look at the latest WWE rumors featuring the return of Drew McIntyre, an update on Damian Priest‘s heel turn, Asuka absence and more.

Update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return

Drew McIntyre has been on hiatus since losing to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42. McIntyre took some time off to film several projects, including Highlander and The Last Druid, among others.

According to PW Insider, McIntyre was at WWE headquarters recently for a couple of reasons. He met with the company’s top officials and took part in an upcoming project related to “microdramas.”

The Scottish Psychopath has stayed in shape during his absence. He was recently seen training inside the ring at Rusev’s wrestling school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Play

Back in late August, PW Insider also reported that McIntyre has finished his outside projects, but WWE doesn’t have concrete plans on how to bring him back to the fold.

More on Damian Priest’s Heel Turn

On the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest turned heel after attacking R-Truth. Priest became a bad guy for the first time in two years when he was still part of Judgment Day.

It’s a breath of fresh air for Priest, who has been relegated to a tag team with R-Truth over the past six months.

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select reported that one of the reasons for Priest’s heel turn was the absence of Rhea Ripley due to injury. WWE wanted the Terror Twins to remain intact, but Ripley has not been cleared to return, so they had to change their plans for Priest.

Play

Asuka Breaks Silence on Absence

After losing to IYO SKY at Backlash, Asuka appeared to say goodbye to WWE. It was reported by multiple outlets that The Empress of Tomorrow is still signed to the company.

Asuka is just taking time off to deal with a family matter. She also confirmed it on his YouTube channel, but there’s still speculation on his future with WWE.

In a latest post on X, Asuka reiterated that she’s still with WWE and has not left the company. She also revealed that she has not “quit,” possibly hinting that she’s not retired.

Play

More WWE Rumors

Here are more WWE rumors from the past three days: