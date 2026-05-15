Stephanie Vaquer Potential WWE Return Date Revealed: Report

Former Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has been sidelined since the April 27 episode of Raw after getting attacked by the Judgment Day. Vaquer was written off WWE television due to a legitimate shoulder injury.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, WWE creative has started having discussions about Vaquer’s return. There has been plenty of speculation regarding the severity of her injury, but it seems like she’s on track to return as soon as possible.

The report even revealed that Vaquer could return as early as the May 18 edition of Raw at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

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Based on what’s scheduled for next week’s Raw, Vaquer’s return might be written in the stars. Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are set to challenge Paige and Brie Bella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Liv Morgan will surely be at ringside and could play a major factor for a potential title change. If Vaquer returns, she’s going to be out for revenge, so costing Rodriguez and Perez from winning the tag titles resumes their storyline.

Initial Report on Stephanie Vaquer’s Injury

Following Judgment Day’s attack on Stephanie Vaquer, Michael Cole reported during the Raw broadcast that La Primera suffered a second-degree sprain of her AC joint in her shoulder.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer then reported that the shoulder injury wasn’t a work, and it was legitimate. However, Alvarez was unsure if it was a long-term injury or not.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select provided a clearer update on the injury, reporting that Vaquer could be out for at least six weeks. There were even concerns backstage that the former Women’s World Champion could be out until SummerSlam.

“Regarding Stephanie Vaquer’s status, we’re told she’s expected to be on the shelf for the foreseeable future with no official timetable currently in place,” WrestleVotes said, via Ringside News. “One source noted they’ve heard rumblings of a minimum six-week absence, with the possibility it could extend beyond that. While there’s hope she could recover in time for SummerSlam, there remains some cautions surrounding that time frame.”

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WWE has been cautious about injuries, so they are not going to clear Vaquer unless she’s fully healthy.

Stephanie Vaquer’s Ex-Boyfriend Gets Prison Sentence

Back in March 2023, Stephanie Vaquer was involved in a domestic violence incident with then-boyfriend El Cuatrero.

Fast forward to earlier this week, El Cuatrero was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison on domestic violence and attempted femicide charges, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

However, Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office revealed in a statement that Reyes will not be in prison and will be allowed to work.

“(The judicial authority) also determined that the convicted individual will serve his sentence while remaining free and may continue to practice his profession, under judicial supervision, and must therefore report every three weeks regarding his appearances, venues, and match cards. As part of the protective measures for the victim, the court ruled that he may not participate in events where she is present,” the statement read.

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According to El Planchitas, Vaquer and her legal team will appeal the decision for a tougher prison sentence for El Cuatrero.