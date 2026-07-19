Twitch Streamer Neon Showed WWE Star Penta Unmasked

Popular WWE star Penta had a moment of unhappiness when a Twitch streamer filmed him without his mask on to his live audience. Neon is a popular internet personality known for streaming and was one of the many public figures invited to stream at Fanatics Fest in New York City. The event was for many top pro sports athletes and WWE talent to meet fans and take part in public events.

Penta was caught asking Neon to not film him without his mask but the footage was already out there:

Luchadors from Mexico are taught to respect the mask by protecting their character at all times. Most masked wrestlers follow this ideology to make sure fans never get a glimpse of their faces without the mask and try to stay away from the public spotlight unless they are on screen and in full costume.

Penta has teased getting unmasked in matches for AEW and TNA by getting the mask ripped, but this was the best glimpse fans have ever gotten at his face. Luckily Penta was wearing the paint that merges with the mask for his cool look. Neon told Penta he would delete the footage, but it currently exists on the internet forever.

Why WWE Holds Some Blame For This

The WWE involvement with Fanatics Fest sees them getting to call their own shots as arguably the biggest partnership for the event. Athletes and big-name celebrities do appear, but these are done as independent deals where Fanatics pays LeBron James or Tom Brady to appear.

WWE is a partnered company that has their talent appear and take part in these events. Neon and other Twitch streamers are welcomed by WWE to create partnerships with young streamers who have a broader audience. Streamer ishowspeed took part in WWE matches and had his cameras backstage

Wrestlers typically hate when people get backstage access or have cameras filming them before making them aware. Issues like this or other “behind the scenes” things like on-screen enemies working together can be filmed. Penta experienced his worst-case scenario of fans seeing him without his mask for the first time after many years working all over the world.

This Won’t Hurt Penta’s WWE Career

Despite this likely upsetting Penta in fear of it hurting his gimmick, the reality is no one will care in the slightest. Penta is still the Intercontinental Championship and will remain one of the most popular rising stars in the entire WWE.

Luchadors like Penta, Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio take it as a source of pride for fans to never see their faces outside of work. However, it is going to happen at some point since even Mysterio has been shown without his mask at NFL games and other events.

Penta works hard to hide his identity to the point where his real name isn’t even listed online like with most other wrestlers. Fans will still respect the mystique of Penta and will continue rooting for him as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world.