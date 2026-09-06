What Happened to ‘The Butcher’ Andy Williams? Former AEW Star Passes Away

Former AEW star Andy Williams, more famously known as The Butcher in pro wrestling, has passed away at the age of 48.

According to TMZ Sports, Williams died on Saturday night after reports of him having a medical emergency during a match for Enjoy Wrestling. He teamed up with his partner, The Blade, against TME.

TMZ Sports reported that the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Williams’ death on Saturday. It’s unclear what kind of emergency Williams had, but a dispatch audio from the 911 call that same night said that he “hit his head” during the match.

Williams reportedly collapsed toward the end of their match, and medical personnel had to give him CPR before getting him transported to a hospital.

Andy Williams’ Pro Wrestling Career

Primarily known as the rhythm guitarist for the metalcore band Every Time I Die, Andy Williams started training to become a professional wrestler in the early 2010s. He finally made his in-ring debut in 2016 and performed mainly on the independent scene.

In late 2019, Williams debuted in AEW as The Butcher and attacked Cody Rhodes. He was accompanied by The Blade and The Bunny. He was with AEW until his contract expired back in June.

The Butcher never won a title in AEW, but he wrestled a lot of top stars over the years, such as Darby Allin, Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes, Jack Perry, Rey Fenix, Penta, Eddie Kingston, Pac, Jon Moxley, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Orange Cassidy and many more.

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His last televised match for AEW was on February 19, 2025 in an episode of Collision, losing to Gabe Kidd.

AEW Releases Statement on The Butcher’s Passing

In a post on their social media pages, All Elite Wrestling released a statement on the passing of “The Butcher” Andy Williams.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Williams, aka The Butcher. A trailblazing musician with ETID and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring. Our condolences go out to Williams’ family, friends and fans,” the statement read.

Here are other reactions shared by AEW stars:

@willowwrestles: “He raised my confidence. He made AEW feel like family even when I wasn’t officially a part of the team. And from what I’ve heard, he kept dropping my name in TK’s ear whenever given the chance.”

@MATTHARDYBRAND: “Saddened & shocked to hear about the passing of Andy Williams. Andy was a joy to work with – He was a kind, funny & deep individual who was an extremely talented musician & wrestler. My thoughts & prayers go out to all of Andy’s family, friends & fans. RIP brother.”

@AthenaPalmer_FG: “Just extremely awful news to wake up to. You were always so kind and I truly do miss talking and exchanging food recipes. Rip Butcher My condolences to all friends and family.”

@sammyguevara: “For a man his size, with all the tattoos, you’d assume he’d be this monster. But in reality, Andy Williams was always such a kind person to Tay and me anytime we saw him. Very sad day. RIP brother.”

@Bowens_Official: “Love you Andy, rip”