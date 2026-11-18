Pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland aka Edge had a shocking experience this past week when encountering a wild bear. The story featured the current AEW superstar walking his dogs in his home area of North Carolina. Copeland realized the wild bear and her cubs were approaching him and the dogs. The wrestling star had to kick at the bear to score it off before he could escape with his dogs before anything more severe happened.

Cageside Seats reported Bryan Alvarez’s account of the story from his daily show:

“According to F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez, the 53-year-old Copeland got into a fight with a bear some time last week while walking his dogs in a residential neighborhood. The bear approached him with her cubs, and Cope couldn’t make himself look big because his hands were tied with his dogs. The bear kept coming, so Cope kicked it “with his shin right underneath its jaw.” The bear ran away after the blow, and Copeland made his escape with his dogs too. As a result of the incident, it sounds like Cope’s shin was in a lot of pain heading into his Full Gear match, but he was still able to compete and do the job for Okada.”

Copeland wanted to make himself look bigger to scare off the bears, but his quick thinking somehow worked without getting injured. The bear and her cubs likely wanted to go after the dogs, but Copeland proved he’s even tougher outside of the ring than his incredible wrestling career already showed us.

Adam Copeland Made AEW PPV Through Adversity

AEW had a successful Full Gear 2026 PPV this past Saturday with Copeland avoiding multiple negative variables to make the show. The bear incident was the first thing since Alvarez referenced his shin hurting after kicking off the wild animal at full strength.

Flight issues impacting all of the United States saw Copeland once again almost missing the show. Copeland revealed that AEW President Tony Khan used one of his private jets to pick up him and Tony Schiavone in the area.

Khan spent time at Copeland’s home with Adam revealing that he was able to fully meet wife and former wrestling legend Beth Phoenix in depth. Copeland made it to AEW Full Gear and lost the opening match to Kazucika Okada.

AEW Setting Up Major Adam Copeland Story

While bears may not be his foe in the ring, Copeland’s upcoming retirement involves a story of him getting beat up quite often. AEW is telling the story about Copeland second guessing himself and taking losses in his recent major matches.

Current AEW World Champion Will Ospreay is questioning Copeland’s ability to still compete after some failed tag matches together. The clear story being told is that Copeland will eventually get his confidence back and challenge Ospreay next year.

Many fans are hoping to see Copeland win the AEW World Championship for one more title reign in his retirement year. Copeland joins legendary wrestling names like John Cena, AJ Styles, Sting, and Goldberg who have retired in the 2020s decade.