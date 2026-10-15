WWE Legend Adam “Edge” Copeland Announces AEW Retirement

Wrestling legend Adam Copeland officially revealed that he will be retiring from the ring in 2027. Formerly known in WWE as Edge for decades, Copeland made the jump to AEW to wrestle under his real name. The epic tag team reunion of Copeland and Christian Cage showed him as a huge part of AEW’s highly successful 2026 so far. Copeland returned after a short break tonight to defeat Josh Alexander.

The match saw Copeland advancing to a Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2026. Copeland felt it was time to make the news public that he will be retiring with AEW at some point in 2027. AEW hopes that this will add higher stakes to the unique new match since Copeland now has a chance to win the world title.

Will Ospreay will defend the title against Copeland and six other wrestlers in a risky concept. Copeland’s news has become the biggest AEW story of the night and the top news in wrestling. WWE witnessed Edge thriving as a top star for many years to become an all-time great. Copeland joined AEW for new opportunities and more creative freedom to help the younger promotion gain more momentum.

Which Month Will Adam Copeland Retire In?

Copeland only named the year 2027 when discussing his retirement and making it clear the end date is coming up closer. AEW has yet to reveal any locations for 2027 AEW PPVs beyond Dynasty in the United Kingdom for early February.

The retirement date of Copeland will likely be known when the PPV schedule gets fully announced. Tony Khan’s respect of the talent and wrestling history will make it a safe bet that AEW gets a Canada venue to host Copeland’s final match. A hometown crowd treating Copeland with full respect is the right way to end his career.

Copeland could also consider another major market like New York since they are rumored to have a big event next year. All In 2027 will be the biggest show of the year to make that realistic. Multiple scenarios exist, but Copeland will likely retire at some point between All In during the summer and the end of the year.

Who Will Be Adam Copeland’s Final Opponent?

One interesting factor now is seeing which matches get booked now that we know Copeland will have a retirement tour. WWE recently told a polarizing story of John Cena’s retirement tour featuring both beloved moments and criticized decisions.

Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, MJF, and Adam Page are four of AEW’s top stars yet to have a program with Copeland. All these names make sense for matches in the final year since Copeland wanted to have dream matches against first-time opponents.

Christian Cage makes sense to be a big variable in this story as either a tag partner or opponent once more. Younger talents like Nick Wayne or Kyle Fletcher could be made into a bigger star from retiring Copeland. AEW has many options, but MJF would be the smartest bet based on the money such a match would draw.