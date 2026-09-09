Popular Recently Released WWE Star Negotiating With AEW

Popular wrestler Kairi Sane is now talking to AEW months after she was shockingly fired by WWE. The talented female wrestling star from Japan had some outstanding matches for WWE and seemed to be a solid part of the show. However, the constant budget cuts from WWE led to Kairi being part of a group who all lost their jobs on the same day. AEW has started speaking to Sane and her agent about potentially joining the rival promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp and Fightful reported the following update:

Details on the future of Kairi Sane. Fightful Select reports, “AEW and KAIRI have held talks, though a deal has not been completed.” Sane was released by WWE on April 24. She officially became a free agent this past week after her non-compete clause expired. She has listed Barry Bloom, who represents many AEW talents, as her agent.

Multiple variables are building momentum as to why Kairi and AEW make a lot of sense together. AEW recently brought in Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed aka Xavier Woods as the New Level. Despite cutting down the number of former WWE stars they bring in, AEW showed they will add talents they believe can benefit the company. Kairi could be a logical addition that joins the company sooner than later.

Why Kairi Sane’s Agent Helps AEW Chances

Sports agent Barry Bloom has been involved in the wrestling business since the 1990s. Many of the former WWE stars to leave for WCW, like Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, used Bloom to broker deals and set them up for success outside of the biggest promotion.

History repeats itself with Bloom now representing many of the top AEW wrestlers. Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hook, and the Young Bucks are just some of the current AEW stars represented by Bloom and his agency to get the best deals.

However, the bigger thing here is that Sane hiring Bloom after leaving WWE adds more smoke to the rumors of her joining AEW. Bloom is familiar with Tony Khan and will likely easily be able to negotiate a fair deal if both parties want to make it happen.

How Kairi Sane Helps AEW Women’s Division

AEW has seen their women’s division grow from the biggest flaw to a noteworthy strength. Stars Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm have become two of the most beloved names in the promotion who hold relevant star power in the wrestling industry.

New stars like Thekla and Willow Nightingale have cemented themselves as big players, but the depth could use some help. Kairi is considered an outstanding in-ring performer who can have matches with anyone on the roster to boost the women’s division with her presence.

AEW fans viewed Sane and New Day as the two most obvious fits when WWE had their list of cuts in early 2026. One of the two already joined in a fast time as one of wrestling’s worst kept secrets. Smart money is on Kairi also joining AEW and becoming a major part of the women’s division moving forward.