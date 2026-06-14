WWE’s Danhausen To Attend New York Knicks Championship Parade: Report

The New York Knicks are set to hold their championship parade on Thursday, June 18. The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA title in 53 years.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, WWE’s Danhausen is expected to be at the Knicks parade. The collaboration between WWE and the NBA franchise doesn’t stop there, with a possible documentary on the way.

“The Danhausen/Knicks deal is being put together by TKO,” Alvarez said. “WWE cameras will be at the parade, and they will likely be putting together a Knicks/Danhausen documentary for YouTube.”

The Very Nice, Very Evil superstar uncursed the franchise after Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks went on a 15-1 run to win the NBA championship.

It’s ironic that the only game the Knicks lost in that span was Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden with Danhausen in attendance.

Danhausen’s Message To The Knicks

Danhausen dropped a message for the New York Knicks on social media, congratulating them for winning their first title since 1973. He also officially uncursed the Knicks from their championship drought and years of agony and misfortune.

“Congratulations to the Knickshausens because you did all the work,” Danhausen said, via Sportskeeda. “It was a little team effort, Danhausen uncursed you and cursed a couple of your opponents, which he really didn’t have to do, he just wanted to get extra human money on the side there, extort the billionaire Stephen A. Smith. But nevertheless, we did it.” “We can have the Danhausen Day, we can have the Knicks Day, and we can celebrate that you are the NBA 2026 champions, and you are uncursed.”

After the Knicks won the NBA championship, WWE appeared ready for it since they immediately launched a Danhausen-Knicks championship merchandise.

Knicks Player Set To Appear At Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE’s next show at Madison Square Garden is Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18. Danhausen is expected to be heavily featured on the show, and one New York Knicks player will be in attendance, as per Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer.

“At least one Knick is confirmed for SNME. They’re trying to get several more, plus their coach,” Alvarez said.

Jalen Brunson is a huge WWE fan, appearing in a segment on the June 28, 2024 episode of SmackDown at MSG. Brunson helped LA Knight confront Logan Paul and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

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It happened a month after the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers dominated the Knicks 130-109 in Game 7 at MSG.

WWE also famously used another Knicks villain, Trae Young, in September 2021. Young, who was still with the Atlanta Hawks back then, was fresh off eliminating the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.