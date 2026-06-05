LA Knight Teases Brock Lesnar Royal Rumble Story: “Things Went Differently”

At the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes eliminated Brock Lesnar from the match.

It was one of Knight’s biggest moments from the Rumble, and there’s a story behind the elimination.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, The Megastar opened up a little bit about eliminating Lesnar from the Royal Rumble. He teased a story about it, but he didn’t want to fully tell it because it only happened at the end of January.

“I’ll tell that story someday, but it feels too new and fresh to me,” Knight said, via chrisvanvliet.com. “But I’ll just say things went differently than they were supposed to.”

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Knight entered the Rumble at No. 21 and lasted 14 minutes and 25 seconds. He eliminated Austin Theory, Bronson Reed and Lesnar before getting thrown out by Rhodes.

The Beast was eliminated during Jey Uso‘s entrance, which made it look out of place. Jey has one of the longest entrances, and it would pop the crowd, while Lesnar’s elimination should always be a big deal.

What’s Next For LA Knight?

Last week on WWE Raw, LA Knight announced the return of the King and Queen of the Ring. Knight officially put his name on the bracket and promised to win the tournament and earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Roman Reigns.

Knight won at WrestleMania 42, teaming up with The Usos to beat Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed in a six-man tag team match. He appeared to be heading for a feud against Gunther, but The Ring General was moved to SmackDown.

The former United States Champion was then out of WWE television for a bit before entering the King of the Ring tournament.

Knight is scheduled to face Jey Uso, Royce Keys and Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match. If he advances to the semifinal, he’ll face the winner of the Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints bracket.

What’s Next For Brock Lesnar?

At WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar lost to Oba Femi in one of the most shocking results of the night. Lesnar then surprised the WWE Universe by seemingly retiring after the match, leaving behind his gloves and boots in the middle of the ring.

Lesnar and Paul Heyman were very emotional, with the crowd giving The Beast his flowers. But fast forward to the May 18 episode of Raw, and Lesnar returned to attack Femi, revealing that his retirement was a ruse.

It led to a rematch at Clash in Italy last Sunday, with Lesnar getting the win over The Ruler after hitting him with a whopping seven F5s. They now have one win over the other, which could lead to a trilogy match, possibly at SummerSlam.