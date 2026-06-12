WWE SmackDown Preview for June 12, 2026: 2 Matches Announced and More

After a very successful European tour, WWE is back in the United States for this Friday’s edition of Smackdown. This week’s show emanates from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

There are two matches announced for tonight’s episode, which are the final matches of the first round of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. Gunther is also set to choose the stipulation of his title match against Cody Rhodes.

Here are the announced matches and segments for WWE SmackDown on June 12:

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair in Fatal 4-Way Match

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keys in the Fatal 4-Way Match

Gunther announces stipulation for rematch against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

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Tonight’s episode will be live on the USA Network, with a start time of 8:00 p.m. EST.

WWE SmackDown Preview – June 12: King and Queen of the Ring

Lyra Valkyria, Sol Ruca, Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair are set to battle for the final semifinal spot in the Queen of the Ring tournament. The winner of the match will face Liv Morgan in the next round.

The pressure is on Cargill and Flair since SmackDown doesn’t have a representative in the semifinals. IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez, who are both from Raw, won their respective first-round brackets and will slug it out in the semifinals.

Morgan, who is the reigning Women’s World Champion, is eyeing double champion status. Ruca is also trying to be a double champion after winning the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Italy.

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On the other hand, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Finn Balor and Royce Keys are also gunning for the final semifinal spot in the King of the Ring tournament. And just like in the QOTR, a SmackDown star has yet to advance to the semifinals.

Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio are scheduled to face each other in the first semifinal bracket, while Je’Von Evans is waiting on the other side for the winner of tonight’s Fatal 4-Way Match.

This match will also be Balor’s first match for SmackDown since getting traded to the brand a couple of weeks ago.

Gunther Picks Stipulation

At Clash in Italy, Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther. It was a controversial finish after referee Dan Engler failed to see Gunther’s feet under the ropes. It should have been a rope break, but Rhodes picked up the victory nonetheless.

Due to how the match ended, SmackDown general manager granted The Ring General a rematch against Rhodes. It’s expected to take place next week, June 19, in Kansas City, Missouri.

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WWE SmackDown Results From Last Week

Here are the results from last week’s show:

Raquel Rodriguez def. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James and Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Talla Tonga def. Royce Keys

Jade Cargill and Michin def. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton

Ricky Saints def. Carmelo Hayes

Lash Legend def. Chelsea Green

Dominik Mysterio def. Bron Breakker, Damian Priest and Trick Williams in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Tonight’s episode will also continue storylines heading into the next Premium Live Event, Clash of Champions.