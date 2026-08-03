WWE Raw Preview for Aug. 3, 2026: Post-SummerSlam Show, Big Cass Returns & More

With SummerSlam weekend over, the build toward Money in the Bank in October begins tonight on WWE Raw.

This week’s show emanates from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. No match is currently scheduled, though Big Cass‘ WWE return has been teased over the past few weeks.

According to Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns is set to appear on Raw after his story with Seth Rollins ended on Sunday in the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam.

While there are no scheduled matches or segments, it will be filled with celebrations, confrontations and more. Tonight’s show is set to start at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

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WWE Raw Preview – August 3, 2026

After successfully defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns needs a new challenger. Reigns defeated CM Punk for the title at WrestleMania 42, outlasted Jacob Fatu twice and finally put the Rollins curse of The Shield behind him.

The obvious choice would be Oba Femi, who beat Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell in the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam. The Ruler is also the reigning King of the Ring and has a future shot at a world title.

CM Punk already urged Femi to come after him on SmackDown, though that side of WWE is already loaded. Kevin Owens is the No. 1 contender for Punk’s Undisputed WWE Championship.

Femi and Reigns should be a dream match for many, especially with how The Ruler beat Lesnar and Reigns’ history with The Beast.

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Reigns could also confront The Bloodline after losing in Night 1 to LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys.

An update to Brie Bella‘s shoulder injury could also be announced, while Nikki Bella likely address their attack on Paige after losing to Fatal Influence.

Chad Gable, the new Intercontinental Champion, should get a celebration tonight. It could also set up a new challenger for Gable, with Penta likely moving up the ladder after carrying the Intercontinental Title for five months.

As for Big Cass, he’s set to make his return after eight years. He left in 2018 and was with All Elite Wrestling for the last four years. Maybe he is bringing former tag team partner Enzo Amore, who was spotted at the WWE Performance Center a couple of months ago.

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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results

Here are the full results of WWE SummerSlam:

Night 1

Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY to retain the Women’s World Championship.

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys def. Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline.

Gunther def. Nick Aldis.

Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence def. Paige, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

CM Punk (c) def. Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Oba Femi def. Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match.

Night 2