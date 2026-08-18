Updated Sunday Night’s Main Event Match Card After Aug. 17 Raw

For the first time in WWE history, Sunday Night’s Main Event will take place on September 6 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, general manager Nick Aldis made one match for SNME official. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will face each other for the first time since the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 42.

And after the August 17 episode of WWE Raw, another match was added. Paul Heyman worked with Raw general manager Adam Pearce to make Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker official.

Here’s the current and updated match card for Sunday Night’s Main Event:

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

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Sunday Night’s Main Event will be streamed live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE’s YouTube channel for some international markets. It is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

In the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam, Randy Orton returned and hit an RKO out of nowhere to Cody Rhodes during his Undisputed WWE Championship match against CM Punk. The interference helped Punk beat Rhodes to retain his title.

Rhodes and Orton had a verbal confrontation two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare looked determined to end the legacy of The Viper in an intense promo.

And last week on SmackDown, things got pretty physical after Orton attacked Rhodes before his main event match against Sami Zayn. Orton tried to do a lot of damage with the steel steps and a steel chair, but Rhodes was able to overcome him.

Before things into a full brawl, referees and backstage officials were able to stop Rhodes and Orton.

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This rivalry has a long history, and it never needed the Undisputed WWE Championship or Pat McAfee to make it compelling.

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

After Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Bron Breakker had an intense staredown with The Ruler two nights later on WWE Raw.

Femi also saved Akira Tozawa from a beatdown by The Vision last week, leading to their segment on Monday. The two behemoths nearly came to blows before Paul Heyman interrupted and made the match official at Sunday Night’s Main Event, with help from Raw general manager Adam Pearce.

It might be a little too early for Femi and Breakker to have a singles match, though this could set up the return of Bronson Reed.

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The Rest of Sunday Night’s Main Event Card

The usual SNME card will have four to five matches, so at least two or three matches could be added to Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Big Cass continued to target Je’Von Evans, attacking the high-flying youngster on Raw following his win over JD McDonagh. Cass’ first match might be perfect at SNME since it serves as the biggest WWE event of September.

Another match that could get added is Paige vs. Nikki Bella, as well as a six-woman tag team match featuring Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley against Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin.

However, the six-woman tag team match is too similar to what that happened at SNME XLIV last May. Instead of Paxley, Flair and Bliss teamed up with Rhea Ripley.