WWE Reportedly Interested in 3-Time AEW World Tag Team Champions

After parting ways with multiple tag teams after WrestleMania 42, WWE is reportedly interested in signing a team from All Elite Wrestling.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE is monitoring the contract situation between FTR and AEW. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler signed a four-year extension with AEW in 2023, so their contracts aren’t expiring anytime soon.

However, the Top Guys reportedly have an opt out in their contracts and could be looking to get a raise from Tony Khan.

“Sources close to the situation describe FTR as believing their value and consistency over the last several years should place them among AEW’s top-tier acts financially,” BodySlam wrote, via Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated. “There has also reportedly been at least preliminary interest from WWE communicated through mutual contacts as the situation continues to draw attention internally.”

Play

FTR has been with AEW since 2020. They have won the AEW World Tag Team Championship three times. They also won the IWGP Tag Team Championship and ROH World Tag Team Championship during their AEW tenure.

FTR Are Former WWE Superstars

Before joining AEW in 2020, FTR was once known as The Revival in WWE. They went by different ring names, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. They began in NXT and won the NXT Tag Team Titles twice before getting called up to the main roster.

Despite being underutilized by Vince McMahon, The Revival were three-time tag team champions in WWE. They requested their release in 2020 due to McMahon not having any plans to bolster the tag team division.

In AEW, FTR turned into one of the greatest tag teams of their generation. They could be mentioned alongside The New Day, The Usos, The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks in that category.

Play

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dropped the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, at Double or Nothing in an “I Quit” match.

WWE Also Linked to Enzo Amore and Big Cass

According Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, WWE is trying to rebuild their tag team division after the departures of The New Day, The Motor City Machine Guns, The Wyatt Sicks and a couple of members of The MFTs.

The company already started putting together teams, such as Damian Priest and R-Truth, and The Miz and Kit Wilson. They have also teased the possibility of Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga, Johnny Gargano and Sami Zayn, and Ethan Page and Rusev.

In addition to in-house options, WWE has also reportedly looked at a couple of former stars to bolster the tag team division. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that the biggest wrestling promotion in the world would like to reunite Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Play

Amore was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center and has stopped taking bookings on the independent circuit. He was released in 2018 because of sexual assault allegations. He performed at Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and TNA Wrestling over the years.

On the other hand, Big Cass was also released in 2018 and worked on the independent scene for a few years before signing with AEW in 2022. He became Big Bill and won the AEW Tag Team Championship with Ricky Starks once. His contract is reportedly expiring at the end of May, as reported by Fightful Select.