WWE Rumors: Bayley Contract, Johnny Gargano Plans, Jordynne Grace Return & More

Following Sunday Night’s Main Event, WWE is gearing toward Money in the Bank.

Two MITB qualifying matches already happened on WWE Raw this past Monday, with Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca booking their spots on the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches, respectively.

With about a month before the MITB PLE, let’s look at some of the latest WWE rumors.

Conflicting Reports on Bayley’s Contract

During the women’s qualifying match on Raw, Bayley returned to WWE television and attacked Lyra Valkyria.

The Role Model has been out of action since Valkyria attacked her at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLV last July.

Her contract was reportedly expiring next month, and she has been heavily linked to All Elite Wrestling.

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Following her return, there have been conflicting reports about Bayley’s WWE contract situation.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Bayley has signed a new contract with WWE and will remain in the company.

However, PW Insider reported that Bayley’s contract isn’t expiring in October, and she still has years left on her current deal.

Fightful reported that there’s still hope in AEW that Bayley will be a free agent.

With Bayley returning on WWE TV, it won’t be surprising if she has already signed a new deal.

WWE’s Plans for Johnny Gargano

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Cleveland, Johnny Gargano put on a valiant effort against CM Punk in an Undisputed WWE Championship match.

It was Gargano’s first televised match since April. He has been stuck in a planking gimmick before finally snapping out of it last week.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE has plans to feature Gargano on WWE television more moving forward.

SRS added that when Gargano’s new gimmick began in January, the company didn’t have a concrete plan on its payoff.

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Jordynne Grace’s Potential Return

Since returning from an ankle injury back in April, Jordynne Grace has not been featured on WWE SmackDown.

Grace has mainly wrestled on Main Event from April to June and has been inactive since June 12.

Joey Votes and TC of WrestleVotes reported last month that SmackDown going from three hours to two was one of the possible reasons for Grace’s absence.

Fast forward to a month later, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select delivered a positive update on Grace’s return.

WWE is reportedly planning something “categorically different” for Grace, who could make her return to WWE TV very soon.

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More WWE News and Rumors

Here are other WWE news and rumors over the past couple of days: