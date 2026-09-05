WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Preview, Match Card, Predictions & More

On September 6, WWE will hold Sunday Night’s Main Event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s the first time in history that the event is held on a Sunday.

It’s also WWE’s first big show of September, with no Premium Live Events scheduled this month.

Sunday’s show will have at least four matches, which is similar to previous SNME cards over the past two years.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Match Card

Here is the full match card for SNME:

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match.

Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty in a singles match with a 5-minute time limit. If Yachty can survive against Corbin, Trick Williams earns a United States Championship match on the same night.

Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

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Rapper Quavo is also set to perform an unreleased song from his upcoming album, QROMELIFE.

Sunday Night’s Main Event will be streamed live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE’s YouTube channel in most international markets. The show is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Preview and Predictions

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab

Charlotte Flair brought Tatum Paxley from NXT to SmackDown to help against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab, who have made their lives miserable over the few weeks.

Paxley has already made an impression on the main roster, so it’s tough to see her be on the losing team of her very first match on a big show.

Fatal Influence could also make their presence felt after the match.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley win.

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Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty

It’s time for Lil Yachty to put money where his mouth is against Baron Corbin. Yachty has been training for his 5-minute time limit match to give Trick Williams another shot at regaining the United States Championship.

With a stipulation like that, Corbin will have his way with Yachty and toy with him. The U.S. champ gets cocky, which leads to the rapper surviving.

Williams earns a title shot, but he’s unlikely to win it back. He doesn’t need the U.S. Title since he appears ready to face the big boys in the main event scene for the rest of the year and into the Road to WrestleMania 43.

Prediction: Yachty survives against Corbin, but Williams fails to win the United States Championship.

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Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi

It’s too early to have these two powerhouses face each other, especially with how special their future feud could be.

But here we are.

No clean finish here to protect both stars, with The Vision likely making their presence felt. Maybe Bronson Reed returns to help Bron Breakker beat up Oba Femi.

Prediction: No contest after interference from Bronson Reed and Austin Theory. Akira Tozawa and Otis make the save to even things out.

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Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

After two weeks of no physical contact between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, Sunday’s match will likely turn into a brawl.

Rhodes has more fire in him when it’s a personal rivalry, while Orton knows how to instigate things during the match’s build.

With Rhodes getting the win at WrestleMania 42, The Viper should earn the cheap victory here. It will set up a grudge match later this year, which should have a massive stipulation.

Prediction: Randy Orton wins.