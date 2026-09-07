WWE Raw Sept. 7, 2026: SNME Fallout, MITB Qualifiers, Start Time & More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Fresh off Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced on social media what the fans can expect from tonight’s show.

There will be a WrestleMania 42 rematch, a fallout from SNME and the start of the road to Money in the Bank.

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship

Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches

The fallout from Sunday Night’s Main Event, featuring The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Oba Femi.

Tonight’s episode will be streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally. Start time remains the same at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout

At SNME, Oba Femi and Bron Breakker faced off in a one-on-one match.

The two behemoths collided and nearly broke the ring before The Vision intervened. Austin Theory was the first to show up, but Femi put him through the announce table.

Logan Paul tried to give Breakker brass knuckles, but the referee threw him out. It allowed Maxxine Dupri to slip a second brass knuckles to Breakker, though Femi was ready for it.

Just when it looked like The Ruler was about to take out Breakker, Bronson Reed made his return and attacked him with a steel chair. Reed, who looked leaner than ever, helped Breakker beat down Femi.

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Reed and Breakker hit the Tsunami and Spear, respectively, multiple times on Femi before WWE Raw officials and referees intervened.

Paul Heyman also teased a mystery man following The Vision’s attack on Femi. Maybe Seth Rollins is set to return after taking a break following his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

The next big Premium Live Event is Money in the Bank on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE has yet to announce the participants for the qualifying matches, but it will likely feature a mix of main event-level stars and midcarders.

The MITB is usually “given” to up-and-coming talents, which is a way to create new stars. However, it’s also been used to further storylines, especially with the last two winners in Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

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Rollins used his MITB on CM Punk, further making his rival’s life miserable.

McIntyre, on the other hand, was screwed out of his cash-in by Punk two years ago, which gave another layer to their heated feud back then.

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer

For the first time since February 2026, the Women’s World Championship will be defended on WWE Raw.

Liv Morgan puts her title on the line against Stephanie Vaquer in a WrestleMania 42 rematch. It’s just the second title defense for Morgan, who has not been a fighting champion during his reign.

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Vaquer needs to have a plan for Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, who will likely interfere on Morgan’s behalf.

Becky Lynch is someone to keep an eye on since she’s also looking to get a shot at the Women’s World Championship.