Paul “Triple H” Leveque Announces Blockbuster Gunther Match at SummerSlam

For most corporate Americans, the thought of fighting their boss has surfaced once or twice. At WWE SummerSlam, former world champion Gunther will have an opportunity to do just that.

Paul “Triple H” Leveque announced on Instagram that Gunther will face SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis at SummerSlam.

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026, Nick Aldis and Gunther nearly came to blows before being separated by security.

Eager to give them the fight they want, Triple H announced that the two will face off at SummerSlam.

“You guys wanna fight? This is the WWE. We get in the ring, and we settle our differences,” Leveque said at Fanatics Fest 2026. “So, at SummerSlam, it will be The Ring General Gunther versus Nick Aldis. You guys will settle this once and for all at SummerSlam.”

Gunther and Nick Aldis Feud Reaches a Fever Pitch

Ever since Gunther joined the SmackDown roster, he has been at odds with its general manager, Nick Aldis.

During the opening segment of the July 10 episode of SmackDown, Gunther was visibly upset that Aldis booked Cody Rhodes for a championship match against CM Punk at SummerSlam.

Convinced that he was more deserving of a title shot than Rhodes, Gunther warned Aldis that he “had until the end of the night” to make things right.

Gunther didn’t get the results he was looking for, as Aldis announced that The Ring General and Sami Zayn would face CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Infuriated by his ultimatum going ignored, Gunther lashed out and attacked Aldis.

Despite security intervening, Gunther repeatedly put Aldis in a sleeper hold.

On Friday, RAW general manager Adam Pearce, who filled in during Aldis’ absence, said that Gunther’s tantrum may have been premature.

Pearce revealed on Friday that Aldis initially planned to inform Gunther that, should he and Sami Zayn prevail at SNME, they would be added to the SummerSlam matchup between Punk and Rhodes, making it a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Championship.

Gunther flashed a smile when he received the news, hoping to earn his way into a championship match.

Despite Gunther choking out Aldis, Pearce begrudgingly announced that the stipulation would be carried out as planned.

Nick Aldis Thwarts Gunther’s Plans at SNME

During the tag team main event match, Gunther and Sami Zayn appeared close to pulling off an upset victory over Punk and Rhodes.

As Gunther tried to score a pinfall victory over Rhodes, Aldis snatched the referee out of the ring before he could complete the count.

He then cracked Gunther over the head with the WWE Championship belt. This led to Punk landing the GTS on Gunther to secure the win. As a result, Gunther and Sami Zayn were left out of the main event match at SummerSlam.

Now, after ambushing each other in consecutive weeks, Adlis and Gunther are set to face off at SummerSlam.