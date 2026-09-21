WWE Rumors: Expiring Contracts, Potential Judgment Day Addition, Paige & More

WWE is ramping up its build toward Money in the Bank, though they are currently focused on the upcoming Worlds Collide event featuring main roster, NXT and AAA talents.

There are plenty of WWE rumors from over the weekend, which include expiring contracts, Judgment Day members, Paige and more.

Dragon Lee’s Contract

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Dragon Lee’s contract is reportedly expiring. It’s unclear when his contract will end, but it coincides with his brother Dralistico’s contract with All Elite Wrestling expiring as well.

Alvarez also reported that Lee and Dralistico could be lining up to work for the same company. The brothers recently trademarked Hermanos Lee so they could end up as a tag team wherever they sign.

Lee has been heavily featured on WWE Raw over the past few months, as well as AAA. He has become a focal point of the midcard, most recently challenging Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship in Mexico City.

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The 31-year-old luchador has put together a strong year in terms of match quality, which makes sense why he’s being put on television more.

If his contract is indeed expiring, WWE will likely re-sign him due to the investment they made in him in terms of booking this year.

As for Dralistico, he hasn’t wrestled for AEW since June.

Omos on Joining Judgment Day

Speaking to Busted Open Radio recently, AAA star Omos stirred the rumor mill by acknowledging that he could join the Judgment Day.

The Nigerian Giant is open to the possibility of becoming Dominik Mysterio‘s bodyguard on the main roster. They already formed an alliance at AAA, but Omos is looking for a bump in pay if he joins the Judgment Day.

“My services are available for the right price,” Omos said via Wrestling Headlines. “I’m ready to go be at his side and help him conquer the world. … People forget he’s one of the hottest heels in the business, if not the hottest heel in the business in Dominik Mysterio. So, whenever he’s ready, he knows how to buzz me.”

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Judgment Day currently has five members: Dominik, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Paige No Longer a Free Agent

Amid confusion on Paige’s main roster status after her return at WrestleMania 42, there has been clarity after five months.

Paige was initially listed as a free agent, but it has now been confirmed that she’s part of the SmackDown roster. She most recently faced Nikki Bella last Friday, though their feud is far from over.

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