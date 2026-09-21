WWE Raw Sept. 21, 2026: MITB Qualifiers, LA Knight, Penta & More

The build to Money in the Bank continues in this week’s episode of WWE Raw, emanating from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce shared a mini-preview for tonight’s show on his social media accounts.

Pearce announced three matches, as well as two segments, featuring LA Knight and Penta.

Dragon Lee vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio in a men’s Money in the Bank triple threat qualifying match

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez vs. La Catalina in a women’s Money in the Bank triple threat qualifying match

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Penta addresses the crowd after pushing Roman Reigns to the limit last week on WWE Raw in Mexico City.

LA Knight will speak after attacking Reigns off the air, leading to their World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will stream live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

WWE Raw Preview for September 21

Men’s MITB Qualifying Match

Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio are vying for the fourth spot in the men’s Money in the Bank match. Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams have already secured their place after winning their respective qualifying matches over the past two weeks.

Lee and Mysterio have had their issues, while Sikoa has his own problems with The Bloodline and 946.

Mr. Pew Pew has lost some momentum, but a win here could give him some life heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.

Women’s MITB Qualifying Match

On the women’s side of things, there are also three spots left after Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne booked their places over the past two weeks.

WWE is seemingly trying to move into the “future” with names already in the MITB matches. It doesn’t bode well for IYO SKY, who is a former world champion and is already an established star.

Roxanne Perez and La Catalina look like the future of the company, especially among the Hispanic viewers. Perez and Catalina are also set to face off at Worlds Collide for the latter’s AAA Women’s World Championship.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

For the first time since Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden back in July, Bayley will get her hands on Lyra Valkyria in an official capacity.

Valkyria took out Bayley at SNME, putting her out for nearly two months. The Role Model returned a couple of weeks ago, costing Valkyria a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

With rumors surrounding Bayley’s contract, it’s safe to assume that the veteran has signed a new contract since she’s back on television to resume her feud against Valkyria.

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Bayley also recently held her third Lodestone training camp in Texas, which featured The Undertaker.

Penta and LA Knight Speaks

Following his failure to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, Penta will speak in front of the San Antonio crowd.

It was a star-making performance from the luchador, who is now reportedly part of the main event behind the scenes.

On the other hand, LA Knight is set to address his upcoming title match against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. Knight finally has another opportunity to prove himself at a big stage.

What’s Next After WWE Raw?

After this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the next big event is Worlds Collide on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois.

Worlds Collide will feature WWE, NXT and AAA talents in an advertised Premium Live Event that will go head-to-head against All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view.

The main event is going to be CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano vs. Omos, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a trios match. It’s expected to be streamed live on YouTube.