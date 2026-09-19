WWE Rumors: The Rock’s Status, Crown Jewel Issue, Kelani Jordan & More

WWE is building toward Money in the Bank, which will be held on October 10 at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

However, there has been speculation that the company has started to put together ideas for next year’s WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

But before that, WWE is heading to the Kingdom in November for the Crown Jewel event, though there is some skepticism about it due to a recent situation that arose.

Let’s look at the latest WWE rumors from the 48 hours.

The Rock’s WrestleMania 43 Status

It has been 18 months since The Rock last appeared on WWE television at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. He orchestrated John Cena‘s shocking heel turn, attacking Cody Rhodes and introducing Travis Scott.

Fast forward to the present time, and there are no plans to integrate The Rock back into WWE programming, even for WrestleMania 43.

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According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the company is reportedly “operating on the assumption that The Rock will not be available” for the biggest show of 2027.

The Rock is currently filming Lizard Man, while the production for Fast Forever is set for late 2026. The Road to WrestleMania 43 begins at the Royal Rumble, so his schedule is certainly tight.

Crown Jewel Backup Plans?

WWE will be holding Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia on November 7.

However, the company is reportedly discussing the current situation following the United States’ advisory not to travel in Saudi Arabia due to rising conflict in the region, as per WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select.

If the roster won’t be able to make it to Saudi Arabia, there will still be a Crown Jewel PLE in a different location. WWE has a contract with ESPN, which they have to commit to a PLE schedule.

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Kelani Jordan Getting Called Up?

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is planning to call up Kelani Jordan to the main roster once her reign as NXT Women’s Champion ends.

Jordan recently participated in the Money in the Bank qualifying match on Raw, which was a way to introduce her to more fans. She has been in developmental since 2022 and has shown massive improvements over the years.

In addition to being the NXT Women’s Champion, Jordan is also a one-time NXT Women’s North American Champion and a one-time TNA Knockouts World Champion.

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More WWE Rumors

Here are more WWE rumors from the past two days: