Major WWE Update On The Rock’s WrestleMania 43 Plans

All-time great WWE superstar The Rock has a great relationship with ownership TKO to hold relevance in the executive roles. However, this also comes back to his on-screen greatness as one of the most popular WWE performers ever. Fans have been waiting to see Rock’s next WWE role after he had some storylines involving Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Roman Reigns in recent years. It would make perfect sense for Rock to have a big match at WrestleMania 43 if his schedule allows.

However, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that WWE is currently planning for Rock to not be involved next year:

“WWE creative is operating on the assumption that The Rock will not be available for WrestleMania again this year.”

Rock’s acting career is the main reason that it’s become hard for him to wrestle for WWE. The last match of Rock came at WrestleMania 40 on the first night’s main event when he teamed with Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Since then, Rock has returned to convince John Cena to turn heel against Rhodes in a confusing storyline that never had a full payoff. The next match of Rock in WWE is unknown since it appears acting will keep him away from having a match in 2027.

What WWE Matches Fans Want From Rock?

Most fans would love to see The Rock having matches against all the major top WWE stars, but two make the most sense. Rock and Rhodes never had the big singles match after multiple chapters in their storyline linked them together.

Reigns is the next big match and arguably the most important due to family ties. Both wrestlers are the two biggest stars from the Samoan Dynasty family who have dominated WWE with dozens of talented names making their mark. A match between the two would be a huge draw with the family drama and their overall star power.

Time will tell if Rock can fit these dream matches into his schedule to further validate his wrestling legacy. WWE often makes huge money from the rare Rock returns to see them hoping for him to get involved ahead of every WrestleMania season.

Why The Rock Is Too Busy For WWE

The acting career of The Rock has taken his fame to new heights, but results are always mixed. Recent box office results saw the live action version of Moana failing badly to hurt The Rock’s reputation as a movie draw.

Jumanji Open World is Rock’s next big release for the end of 2026 that will see him promoting it into 2027. The current filming schedule also sees The Rock currently working on a children’s movie titled Lizard Music that has strong financing as part of Amazon Studios.

Rock is likely prioritizing this and other projects that won’t be announced until closer towards the end of the year before they start filming. WWE must wait for The Rock’s acting career to slow down or for a unique timeline where he is free for a couple of months. Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait at least another year for a Rock WrestleMania match.