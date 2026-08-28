WWE SmackDown Aug. 28, 2026: Match Card, Spoilers, Start Time & More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown emanates from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.

WWE.com has already released the match card and segments for tonight’s edition of SmackDown. The show will have at least three matches and two segments, which was already taped back on Monday following WWE Raw.

Here is the announced match card and segments for the show:

Interim WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend in a tag team match.

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Paige for the Women’s United States Championship.

Tatum Paxley vs. Michin in a singles match.

Cody Rhodes to send a message to Randy Orton ahead of their match at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Kevin Owens to address Sami Zayn’s attack from last Friday’s show in Toronto, Canada.

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Tonight’s episode will start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It is going to be televised on the USA Network in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

WWE SmackDown Preview

Last week on WWE SmackDown, CM Punk retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens following Sami Zayn‘s interference. Zayn hit both Punk and Owens with the Undisputed WWE Title, knocking them out and standing tall to end the show.

Jacy Jayne will be defending her Women’s United States Championship for the first time against Paige. Jayne won the title a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, giving Fatal Influence more gold. Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley are the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team champions.

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After making her main roster debut a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Tatum Paxley will be wrestling her first match against Michin. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are expected to be at ringside to even things out with Jade Cargill and B-Fab.

Chelsea Green‘s injury story continues with Tiffany Stratton against The Irresistible Forces, while Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton test each other’s patience with a potential personal promo battle.

WWE SmackDown Spoilers

WARNING: These are the full spoilers and results from the taping held on Monday after WWE Raw, courtesy of Fightful and Tom Sherwood on X:

Kevin Owens opens the show. CM Punk interrupts him first, followed by Gunther and then Finn Balor. Owens vs. Gunther vs. Balor in a triple threat match for a shot at Punk’s Undisputed WWE Championship was made for the main event.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend def. Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton.

Tatum Paxley def. Michin.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have another verbal confrontation. Orton mentioned Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes, and his mother, Michelle Runnels.

Jacy Jayne (c) def. Paige to retain the Women’s United States Championship. Nikki Bella attacked Paige after the match.

Giulia attacked Blake Monroe backstage.

Kevin Owens vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor ended in a disqualification or no-contest after Sami Zayn attacked all three men. CM Punk tried to make the save, but he was also attacked by Zayn, who stood tall to end the show.

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WWE will hold another double-taping tonight in Cleveland, Ohio, which will be the August 31 episode of Raw and September 4 edition of SmackDown.

The company is giving its roster a break ahead of Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6, which also begins a busy Latin America tour.