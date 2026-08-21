WWE SmackDown Aug. 21, 2026: CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens, Oba Femi Appearance & More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown emanates from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

According to Fightful, there are three matches announced for Friday’s show, including the Undisputed WWE Championship match between CM Punk and Kevin Owens.

Here’s the current match card and expected segments for SmackDown:

CM Punk (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The MFTs (c) vs. Damian Priest and R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

Oba Femi is advertised to appear.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are expected to address what happened last week.

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SmackDown will be televised live on the USA Network in the United States and on Netflix internationally. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST.

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

At SummerSlam, Kevin Owens made his return from neck surgery. Owens defeated Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and Gunther to become the No. 1 contender for CM Punk’s Undisputed WWE Championship.

Owens will have homecourt advantage on Friday, but it likely won’t matter to the defending champion. Punk has performed in more hostile environments during his legendary career.

The two stars maintained their tempers over the past two weeks, mainly discussing their personal history and taking jabs at each other.

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It’s going to be an intriguing match since Zayn has been screwed since losing the title last month and would want to make a statement.

WWE Tag Team Title Match

Last week on SmackDown, The MFTs captured the WWE Tag Team Championship after beating Damian Priest and R-Truth and The War Raiders in a triple threat tag team match.

Tama and Talla Tonga got a new mean streak after their father, Haku, decided to manage them. They were able to win the tag titles in just their first match under the legendary tough guy.

Priest and Truth are set to get a rematch, though Erik and Ivar will likely lurk in the shadows since they weren’t pinned in last week’s match.

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Shinsuke Nakamura is also expected to bring in a partner to possibly bolster the SmackDown tag team division.

Blake Monroe’s In-Ring Debut

Nearly two months after making her main roster debut, Blake Monroe is finally stepping foot inside the squared circle. Monroe is set to face Giulia this Friday in her in-ring debut match.

Giulia was one of the superstars Monroe attacked since moving up, so she has revenge on her mind. It has been a rough month for the Japanese superstar since breaking away from Kiana James.

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Lash Legend beat her in two minutes a few weeks ago on SmackDown. She also lost to Michin on Main Event last week.

WWE SmackDown Segments

After Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes came to blows once again last week, both stars are expected to address each other ahead of their match at Sunday Night’s Main Event. Rhodes wants to end the legacy of Orton, who had the upper hand until last week.

Oba Femi is also advertised to appear, though it’s unclear what he is going to do. He’s currently in a feud with Bron Breakker on WWE Raw.

Other possible segments could include Paige and Nikki Bella, Jacy Jayne’s celebration after winning the Women’s United States Championship and a potential escalation of Finn Balor and Gunther’s teased feud from last week.