WWE SmackDown Preview for July 10, 2026: CM Punk Appearance, Start Time and More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

New Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is set to appear and possibly announce his move to the blue brand. Punk defeated Sami Zayn last Monday on WWE Raw in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Two more matches have already been announced for tonight’s show:

Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga

United States Champion Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match

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The show is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on the USA Network in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

What to Expect From CM Punk on WWE SmackDown?

After a nearly three-month absence from WWE television, CM Punk returned last Monday on Raw as the surprise challenger for Sami Zayn. Cody Rhodes was supposed to fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but he was attacked by Gunther.

Rhodes was not cleared to compete, so SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made some calls and got Punk to perform in front of his hometown crowd.

Despite the valiant effort from Zayn, Punk was able to end The Underdog From The Underground’s Undisputed WWE Title reign in just nine days.

With Punk likely opening the show, it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets interrupted by Rhodes or Zayn, whoever comes first.

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The American Nightmare would want his title match after getting denied by Gunther, while Zayn will likely complain about not being prepared to face Punk last Monday. He’s also expecting a rematch for the title, so the most logical story would be Rhodes vs. Zayn for the right to face Punk at SummerSlam.

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes will look to earn a shot at Trick Williams‘ United States Championship by defeating the reigning champ on Friday. Hayes is set to face Williams in a non-title match, with Lil Yachty likely at ringside to support Mr. Lemon Pepper Stepper.

There are plenty of ways the match could go, from a clean Hayes win to Williams getting the victory with help from Yachty. Ricky Saints could also insert himself into the match, as well as the missing Ilja Dragunov.

With SummerSlam right around the corner, WWE will have to stack the card, and there’s nothing more exciting than a multi-man match for a championship.

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However, it would also not be a bad idea for Hayes to win over Williams. That could lead to a match at SummerSlam for the U.S. Title, with their history as a focal point to make it more interesting.

Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga

Last Friday on SmackDown, Tama Tonga and his brother Talla Tonga attacked Finn Balor backstage. It set up the match between the two founding members of the Bullet Club from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Balor will need backup if he wants a shot at winning against Tama with Talla lurking at ringside.

Shinsuke Nakamura has some unfinished business with The Tongans, so an appearance or even a save is a possible scenario for tonight’s show.