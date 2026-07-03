WWE SmackDown Preview for July 3, 2026: Sami Zayn Appearance, Spoilers and More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown emanates from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It’s the first SmackDown since Night of Champions, and it will feature Sami Zayn‘s first show as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The show was taped on Monday after WWE Raw to allow talents to enjoy a long weekend and celebrate the 4th of July.

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Announced Card for WWE SmackDown – July 3, 2026

According to WWE.com, there are three matches announced for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin in a six-woman tag team match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence in a singles match.

Rey Fenix (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

Sami Zayn is also expected to make an appearance to celebrate his Undisputed WWE Championship win. He defeated Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a triple threat match at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to win his first-ever world title.

WWE SmackDown Preview

At Night of Champions, Charlotte Flair helped Tiffany Stratton retain the Women’s United States Championship against Jade Cargill.

With SummerSlam scheduled for next month, it seems like WWE is building toward a one-on-one match between Flair and Cargill.

As for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Fatal Influence are trying to earn a shot against reigning champions Brie Bella and Paige. It’s a must-win for Lainey Reid since Jacy Jayne lost to Paige last week on SmackDown in London, England.

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Rey Fenix has been on a roll since winning the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. He already has a couple of successful title defenses on SmackDown against Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

El Hijo del Vikingo is looking to showcase what he can do on a bigger stage. WWE has been doing a good job at making AAA a must-watch show, but it needs a bigger platform.

Spoilers for WWE SmackDown – July 3, 2026

Since tonight’s show was taped last Monday, the results have already been posted on social media.

Fair warning to those who have not read the results yet because here are the complete spoilers of what will happen tonight, as reported by Cageside Seats:

Sami Zayn opened the show as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He was interrupted by Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Acting SmackDown general manager Adam Pearce makes Jey vs. Cody official for the main event, with the winner challenging Sami for the title on the July 6 episode of Raw in Chicago.

Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin def. Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair.

Rey Fenix def. El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

Blake Monroe attacked Giulia and Kiana James.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams in a non-title match was made official for next week.

Lainey Reid def. Brie Bella.

Tama and Talla Tonga attacked Finn Balor backstage.

Cody Rhodes def. Jey Uso to become the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

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Tonight’s episode starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the USA Network in the United States. It’s available on Netflix internationally.