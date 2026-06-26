WWE SmackDown Preview for June 26, 2026: 4 Matches Announced, Spoilers and More

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from The O2 Arena in London, England. It’s the Night of Champions go-home show, which was taped last Tuesday to ease the potential logistics problem going from London to Saudi Arabia in 24 hours.

WWE announced four matches for the show, as well as the appearance of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is set to defend his title at Night of Champions against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match.

Nevertheless, here’s the complete list of matches for tonight’s SmackDown, as per the Wrestling Observer:

Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Giulia vs. Kiana James

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nathan Frazer for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

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Since the show was taped on Tuesday, it will be televised on its usual time slot of 8:00 p.m. EST on the USA Network in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

WWE SmackDown Preview

Paige will be wrestling in her home country of England for the second time in a week. She teamed up with Brie Bella last Monday on Raw to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

It’s also her first singles match since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 42. Her last singles WWE match before tonight was on December 4, 2017, when she defeated Sasha Banks. Jacy Jayne will look to get momentum for Fatal Influence in their quest to win the tag titles.

Jade Cargill takes on Chelsea Green ahead of her Women’s United States Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at Night of Champions. Green is trying to get on the good side of Stratton as she continues to form a partnership with the Women’s U.S. Champ.

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After weeks of tension, Giulia finally gets her hands on Kiana James. The former partners take out their frustration and anger on each other in what could be a slobberknocker of a match.

Finally, Rey Fenix will defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Title against Nathan Frazer, who has the hometown advantage. Fenix has some momentum after beating Axiom two weeks ago on SmackDown.

Spoilers for WWE SmackDown – June 26, 2026

For those who want to know the results of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, here are the results of the announced matches courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

Rey Fenix def. Nathan Frazer to retain the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Paige def. Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill def. Chelsea Green

Giulia def. Kiana James

Another match occurred, with Danhausen and Matt Cardona beating Los Garza in a tag team match. The Miz and Kit Wilson, who has been feuding with Danhausen for months, helped their rival and Cardona win the match.

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Other segments include the following:

United States Champion Trick Williams opened the show with a segment with his Night of Champions challenger Ricky Saints.

Tama and Talla Tonga ditched Solo Sikoa to break up The MFTs for good.

The War Raiders challenged Damian Priest and R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Championship in a backstage segment.

Blake Monroe finally made her main roster debut by attacking Giulia after her match against Kiana James.

Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Oba Femi and Jey Uso got into a massive brawl in the main event segment.

WWE Night of Champions will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. EST and will be available on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.