Updated WWE Night of Champions 2026 Match Card After June 15 Raw

WWE is set to hold Night of Champions on June 27 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will center around the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, which grant the winners title shots at SummerSlam.

On the June 15 episode of Raw in Baltimore, one more match was officially added, though it doesn’t involve any championship. It will be the likely conclusion of one of the major WWE feuds of the year, as per WWE.com.

Here’s the updated WWE Night of Champions 2026 match card following Monday’s edition of Raw:

Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans or Jey Uso in the final of the King of the Ring

IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan or Charlotte Flair in the final of the Queen of the Ring

Trick Williams (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes or Ricky Saints for the United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage Match

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WWE Night of Champions has a special start time of 1:00 p.m. EST due to being held in a different time zone. It’s going to be streamed on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

King of the Ring Final

Oba Femi booked his place in the final of the King of the Ring after beating Dominik Mysterio in dominant fashion on Monday’s episode of Raw. Mysterio tried to take the shortcut by using some underhanded tactics, but it didn’t work.

Brock Lesnar and Liv Morgan were nowhere to be found despite speculation that they could help “Dirty” Dominik secure the victory.

The Ruler ended the show with a major promo, calling out Lesnar and promising the WWE Universe to become the King of the Ring at Night of Champions.

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This Friday on SmackDown, Je’Von Evans will take on Jey Uso to find out the other finalist. Evans and Jey are heading into their match a little bit up.

Evans was on the receiving end of a devastating spear by Bron Breakker during his match against Austin Theory. Jey, on the other hand, was hit in the back with a steel chair by LA Knight.

Queen of the Ring Final

After a back-and-forth match, IYO SKY outlasted Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Queen of the Ring final. SKY hit Rodriguez with the Over The Moonsault for the victory, with Judgment Day members Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez nowhere in sight.

SKY’s opponent at Night of Champions will either be Morgan or Charlotte Flair. They are set to battle this Friday on SmackDown, though Flair was at a disadvantage. She was in action on Monday, beating Perez in a one-on-one match via submission.

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Morgan tried to help Perez get the win, but Alexa Bliss had Flair’s back.

United States Championship Match

Trick Williams is set to defend the United States Title at Night of Champions against Carmelo Hayes or Ricky Saints. Hayes and Saints will face each other in a No. 1 contender’s match on the June 19 edition of SmackDown.

Hayes and Saints have one win over the other, so the winner should end the feud and move on to Williams and the U.S. Championship.

However, with all the moving parts, it would not be surprising if Hayes vs. Saints ends without a winner. This could lead to an even more exciting triple threat match for the title at Night of Champions.

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Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

The feud between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will culminate inside a steel cage at Night of Champions. Breakker defeated Rollins at Backlash, while The Visionary won the rematch on the June 1 episode of Raw.

The rivals are set to enter the confines of a steel cage to prevent members of The Vision from interfering.