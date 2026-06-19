WWE SmackDown Preview for June 19, 2026: 5 Huge Matches Announced and More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is loaded with big matches, including an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Gunther.

The King and Queen of the Ring semifinals are also set to continue and determine the finals at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Here are five announced matches for tonight’s SmackDown in Kansas City, Missouri:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as special guest referee

Damian Priest and R-Truth (c) vs. The MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Je’Von Evans vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring semifinal

Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair in the Queen of the Ring semifinal

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints to determine the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship at Night of Champions

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Tonight’s show emanates from the T-Mobile Center, with a start time of 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on USA Today in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

After his controversial loss to Cody Rhodes at Clash in Italy, Gunther gets a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Ring General picked the stipulation and named Sami Zayn as the special guest referee.

Zayn has been embroiled in a personal feud with Rhodes due to his actions over the past several weeks. Tension has been building between the two, and Gunther is looking to take advantage of the situation.

The odds are stacked against The American Nightmare, but he’s probably used to it by now.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The MFTs finally have an opportunity to win back the WWE Tag Team Championship from Damian Priest and R-Truth. The reigning champs are cleared to defend their titles, with Truth finally healthy to compete.

Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga are expected to represent The MFTs, with Solo Sikoa at ringside. Royce Keys should be an X-factor for this match since Sikoa has been trying to recruit him for weeks, and he hasn’t been seeing eye-to-eye with Priest.

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Je’Von Evans vs. Jey Uso

22-year-old Je’Von Evans is ready for the biggest match of his career so far. He’ll be taking on Jey Uso, who has been on a mean streak recently amid The Usos’ reunion with The Bloodline.

If it’s going to be a clean one-on-one match, Jey has the advantage due to his experience. Evans is also at a disadvantage if there’s outside interference, especially with what happened with The Vision on Raw.

The Bloodline, mainly Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu, could also be lurking to ensure Jey’s victory. Another star to consider is LA Knight, who is coming off an intense confrontation with The Usos and Fatu last Monday.

The winner of this match faces Oba Femi at Night of Champions for the King of the Ring crown.

Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair

IYO SKY will be closely watching Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair in this week’s episode of SmackDown. SKY will battle the winner at Night of Champions to determine the 2026 Queen of the Ring.

Morgan, who is the reigning Women’s World Champion, wants to become a double champion. Flair is on her way, and the legend is never a pushover.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez could make their presence felt, while Alexa Bliss will likely have Flair’s back.

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Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Trick Williams will be defending the United States Championship at Night of Champions. He’s set to find out his opponent this Friday, with Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints vying to become the No. 1 contender.

Hayes and Saints have one win over the other, so it’s going to be a very competitive matchup. It also wouldn’t be surprising if the match ends without a clear winner, leading to a triple threat match for the U.S. Title in Saudi Arabia.