WWE Rumors: Naomi’s Return, Possible Bloodline Addition, Big Cass & More

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, 946 introduced a new member in the form of NXT’s Jaida Parker.

Parker joining Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price for the feud against The Bloodline has ignited rumors about Naomi’s return.

Other WWE rumors from the past two days include the possibility of another member joining The Bloodline, an update on Big Cass and more.

Naomi’s Potential WWE Return

According to False Finish, WWE is reportedly preparing for the potential return of Naomi to television.

The former Women’s World Champion has been on maternity leave since August 2025. She had a complicated pregnancy, but she has given birth to her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso.

Jaida Parker’s introduction to the 946-Bloodline feud meant that the Bloodline needs a female member to counter the former NXT star.

Play

Naomi makes sense since she’s a real-life member of the Anoa’i family through marriage to Jimmy.

Other female members of the family currently in WWE is Nia Jax and Tamina. Jax is on WWE SmackDown, while Tamina has not been on the active roster for more than two years.

Real-Life Bloodline Member on Joining WWE

Speaking to MuscleMan Malcolm, Journey Fatu has addressed the possibility of joining WWE and the potential of becoming a member of The Bloodline.

“It’s never our time,” Journey said via PW Mania. “It’s always God’s time. So, when God decides that it’s my time to get in there or even Thamiko’s time, Damu’s time, we going to take it as it is, baby. Take it as a blessing and we going to run with it, man.”

Play

Fatu’s father is WWE legend Sam Fatu, who is famously known as The Tonga Kid. He is the younger brother of Jacob Fatu. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Zilla Fatu are his cousins, while Roman Reigns is technically his uncle.

As for Thamiko Fatu and Damu Anoa’i, they are also members of the Anoa’i family. Thamiko’s father is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, while Damu’s mother is the sister of the legendary Yokozuna.

WWE Giving Up on Big Cass?

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Big Cass suffered a shocking loss to Dragon Lee. It was his second straight loss after getting pinned by Je’Von Evans two weeks ago in the triple threat MITB qualifying match.

It has been a rough few weeks for Cass, whom WWE might have given up as a singles star, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Play

But despite the loss, Cass looked good against Lee. He probably had one of the best matches of his career.

More WWE Rumors

Here are more WWE rumors from the past 48 hours or so.